Benzinga
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
Benzinga
HABANOS, S.A. CELEBRATED 55 YEARS OF SUCCESS FOR COHIBA, THE WORLD'S MOST PRESTIGIOUS PREMIUM TOBACCO BRAND
- The exclusive event held in Havana, Cuba, was attended by people from 43 countries and renowned national and international artists, such as James Morrison, who was in charge of giving the closing concert of the evening. - During the event, two unique humidors in the world were auctioned for...
Benzinga
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
Benzinga
Ballistic Protection Market worth $16.9 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 4.7%
Ballistic Protection Market Size is expected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2027 from USD 13.4 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. The report "Ballistic Protection Market by Material (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Bulletproof Glass, Fabric), Product, Technology, Threat Level (Level II & IIA, Level III & IIIA, Level IV & Above), Platform, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The ballistic protection market is projected to grow from USD 13.4 billion in 2022 to USD 16.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. Rising political unrest in emerging economies is one of the major driving factor for the demand of the ballistic protection market.
Amazon's Constructive Step To Beef Up Warehouse Safety, Acquires Cloostermans
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN scooped Cloostermans, a Belgian company that makes technology used in warehouses. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Amazon began working with Cloostermans in 2019, using its technology to help move and stack heavy palettes and goods and package products together for delivery. Cloostermans will become...
Cathie Wood Trims Spotify Stake And Adds Another $3.5M In This Chipmaker
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 25,000 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $3.52 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 33rd largest holding in the firm’s ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ with a...
How To Roll A Swisher Blunt, A Step By Step Guide
This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Swisher Sweets, a popular and widely available cigar brand, have an entire not-so-secret image in the cannabis world. Popular in all of America, these cigarillos, or small cigars, are shouted out in countless songs, waved proudly even in prohibition states, and wrap up lots of cannabis each year.
Shiba Inu Cloud Credentials Leaked On Public Domain, Says Security Researcher
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has potentially compromised infrastructure, according to research from the cloud security platform PingSafe. What Happened: Pingsafe’s research framework discovered a leaked Shiba Inu Amazon Web Services (AWS) account credential on a public code repository, wrote the cloud security platform’s founder Anand Prakash in a blog post.
