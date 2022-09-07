ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Israel PM heads to Berlin for fresh pitch against Iran deal

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid took off for Germany on Sunday, in his latest diplomatic effort to persuade Western powers to ditch a nuclear deal with Iran. Lapid told his cabinet that "Israel is conducting a successful diplomatic campaign to stop the nuclear agreement and prevent the lifting of sanctions on Iran. 
