Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
Victim dies from injuries in shooting at Poplar Grove neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was critically injured and later died after a suspect fired shots into a vehicle in the Poplar Grove area of Salt Lake City. Officers were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. Saturday near 500 South and Post Street, just west of Interstate 15. A police spokesperson with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident was just two blocks from the Pioneer Precinct, so officers were able to arrive quickly.
kmyu.tv
Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
kmyu.tv
Cottonwood High activates hourlong lockout protocol due to police activity
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Cottonwood High School on Friday initiated a lockout protocol Friday morning as police conducted a search in the area. School officials stated Murray Police Department officers were seeking a suspect nearby, so the building's doors were locked and no visitors were allowed as class continued as normal.
kmyu.tv
Utah school district investigating report that bus driver threatened to shoot students
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah County school bus driver is on administrative leave after students reported she threatened to shoot them if they kept asking where she was going. The district acknowledged they are investigating the incident which reportedly occurred Friday afternoon in Saratoga Springs. “I heard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
UofU issues safety alert for Union Building over 'possible threat of violent activity'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah planned to close the Union Building early Friday after threats were made involving unlawful weapons. An alert of possible threat of violence was sent to the campus community at 4:24 p.m. Thursday. The alert said the Department of Public Safety...
kmyu.tv
Driver hospitalized after dump truck rolls into deep ravine in Weber County
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person sustained serious injuries after a dump truck rolled into a ravine near Huntsville. Officials said they were dispatched to the crash on Trappers Loop Road at mile marker 11 at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday. Crews on the scene reported finding a dump...
kmyu.tv
Officials rescue person who got stuck while rappelling at Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Four people were rescued after one of them got stuck while rappelling at Bridal Veil Falls. Officials with the North Fork Fire Department said the person got stuck in the falls Friday night. They said despite the recent high temperatures, he was still at risk...
kmyu.tv
Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmyu.tv
Utah family, friends of imprisoned Navy lieutenant urge White House to pay attention
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Supporters of an imprisoned U.S. Navy lieutenant with Utah ties gathered to march in Salt Lake City and call for his release. Family and friends of Lt. Ridge Alkonis took their message up State Street to the Utah State Capitol Saturday morning, hoping their continued public push for his release from prison in Japan will eventually get the attention of the White House.
kmyu.tv
Brutal 'heat dome' caused record-breaking temperatures across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There has been a significant late-summer heat wave in Utah and the entire western US. In Salt Lake City, nine out of the last ten days have been in the triple digits. Salt Lake City was not anticipated to reach 100 degrees or higher...
kmyu.tv
Utah Pride Center responds after Zions Bank withdraws from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Pride Center said they are ending their relationship with Zions Bank after the Salt Lake City-based company announced their withdrawal from the Boise Pride Festival. In a social media statement, the Utah Pride Center claimed the LGBTQIA+ community, allies and sponsoring organizations...
kmyu.tv
Here's how Utah plans to spend $55 million on affordable housing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders have announced how they plan to spend $55 million appropriated by the Legislature for affordable housing. In a news release, the Utah Office of Homeless Services announced the money will build 1,078 affordable housing units across Utah, including a planned tiny home community in Salt Lake City. Specific projects were approved Friday at a meeting of the Utah Homelessness Council.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmyu.tv
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
kmyu.tv
From the courtroom to kayaks: A day on the Jordan River with 'Kayak Court'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's easy to look at some of the problems our state is facing and say --this is issue is too big to tackle. One Utah woman knows the power of one and is chipping away at the problem with what some call a crazy idea known as ‘Kayak Court.’
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Red Cross blood drive helps honor lives lost in 9/11
A blood drive in Farmington helped honor 9/11 through an immersive exhibit. The event was held by the American Red Cross of Utah along with The Major Brent Taylor Foundation for the Davis Remembers 9/11 project on Thursday at the Davis Legacy Events Center. Attendants could donate blood while taking...
kmyu.tv
BYU fan banned from games reinstated after investigation, according to university
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A fan who was prohibited from attending any BYU athletic events after being accused of using a racial slur at a women's volleyball game has been reinstated, according to a statement from Brigham Young University. BYU Athletics stated that an extensive investigation found no evidence...
kmyu.tv
Theater Review: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is as timely as ever, unfortunately
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tuesday night was the second time I saw Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The first was in New York in 2018 with Jeff Daniels playing Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch. Though many critics praised the Broadway production, I wasn’t particularly moved by it. Keenan-Bolger is a fantastic actress, but at 40 years old she was simply too old to play a child who is no more than 9 years old. I’d seen Keenan-Bolger play adult characters. I couldn’t buy into the illusion. You could argue that no child could possibly remember all the lines that Sorkin has written for them, but that’s a problem in and of itself.
Comments / 0