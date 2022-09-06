ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah State
kmyu.tv

Evacuees forced out by Ogden's Valley Fire return home

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — All evacuations have been lifted for the Valley Fire that ignited near Ogden Canyon. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Mike Slater said the fire had burned 15 acres as of late Wednesday afternoon and was 40 percent contained, although containment was expected to rise later that evening.
OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

Layton police encourage safety after reports of attempts to lure children

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Layton police are encouraging safety and vigilance after they received two reports in the same week of adults approaching children and asking them to get into their vehicles. The first incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday on South Kimball Dr. Officers said at approximately 4 p.m.,...
LAYTON, UT
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Red Cross blood drive helps honor lives lost in 9/11

A blood drive in Farmington helped honor 9/11 through an immersive exhibit. The event was held by the American Red Cross of Utah along with The Major Brent Taylor Foundation for the Davis Remembers 9/11 project on Thursday at the Davis Legacy Events Center. Attendants could donate blood while taking...
FARMINGTON, UT
kmyu.tv

Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
LAKE POINT, UT
kmyu.tv

Theater Review: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is as timely as ever, unfortunately

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tuesday night was the second time I saw Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The first was in New York in 2018 with Jeff Daniels playing Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch. Though many critics praised the Broadway production, I wasn’t particularly moved by it. Keenan-Bolger is a fantastic actress, but at 40 years old she was simply too old to play a child who is no more than 9 years old. I’d seen Keenan-Bolger play adult characters. I couldn’t buy into the illusion. You could argue that no child could possibly remember all the lines that Sorkin has written for them, but that’s a problem in and of itself.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

