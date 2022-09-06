ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood High activates hourlong lockout protocol due to police activity

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Cottonwood High School on Friday initiated a lockout protocol Friday morning as police conducted a search in the area. School officials stated Murray Police Department officers were seeking a suspect nearby, so the building's doors were locked and no visitors were allowed as class continued as normal.
MURRAY, UT
kmyu.tv

Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kmyu.tv

Honoring the fallen on 9/11 weekend: Events happening in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. There are multiple places around northern Utah that are creating spaces to reflect on that day. Utah Healing Field. A healing field to honor the victims of the 9-11 terrorist...
UTAH STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kmyu.tv

Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
LAKE POINT, UT
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Red Cross blood drive helps honor lives lost in 9/11

A blood drive in Farmington helped honor 9/11 through an immersive exhibit. The event was held by the American Red Cross of Utah along with The Major Brent Taylor Foundation for the Davis Remembers 9/11 project on Thursday at the Davis Legacy Events Center. Attendants could donate blood while taking...
FARMINGTON, UT
kmyu.tv

Theater Review: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is as timely as ever, unfortunately

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tuesday night was the second time I saw Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The first was in New York in 2018 with Jeff Daniels playing Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch. Though many critics praised the Broadway production, I wasn’t particularly moved by it. Keenan-Bolger is a fantastic actress, but at 40 years old she was simply too old to play a child who is no more than 9 years old. I’d seen Keenan-Bolger play adult characters. I couldn’t buy into the illusion. You could argue that no child could possibly remember all the lines that Sorkin has written for them, but that’s a problem in and of itself.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

