Cottonwood High activates hourlong lockout protocol due to police activity
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Cottonwood High School on Friday initiated a lockout protocol Friday morning as police conducted a search in the area. School officials stated Murray Police Department officers were seeking a suspect nearby, so the building's doors were locked and no visitors were allowed as class continued as normal.
Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
Utah school district investigating report that bus driver threatened to shoot students
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah County school bus driver is on administrative leave after students reported she threatened to shoot them if they kept asking where she was going. The district acknowledged they are investigating the incident which reportedly occurred Friday afternoon in Saratoga Springs. “I heard...
Honoring the fallen on 9/11 weekend: Events happening in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. There are multiple places around northern Utah that are creating spaces to reflect on that day. Utah Healing Field. A healing field to honor the victims of the 9-11 terrorist...
UofU issues safety alert for Union Building over 'possible threat of violent activity'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah planned to close the Union Building early Friday after threats were made involving unlawful weapons. An alert of possible threat of violence was sent to the campus community at 4:24 p.m. Thursday. The alert said the Department of Public Safety...
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
From the courtroom to kayaks: A day on the Jordan River with 'Kayak Court'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's easy to look at some of the problems our state is facing and say --this is issue is too big to tackle. One Utah woman knows the power of one and is chipping away at the problem with what some call a crazy idea known as ‘Kayak Court.’
Utah Pride Center responds after Zions Bank withdraws from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Pride Center said they are ending their relationship with Zions Bank after the Salt Lake City-based company announced their withdrawal from the Boise Pride Festival. In a social media statement, the Utah Pride Center claimed the LGBTQIA+ community, allies and sponsoring organizations...
Utah-based Zions Bank opts out of participating in Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank has announced they will be withdrawing from the Boise Pride Festival. The bank tweeted the update stating, "when they committed to the event, they were unaware of the event's activities involving children and minors." "Since learning of these specific...
'Davis Remembers 9/11 Project' open in Farmington ahead of Patriot Day
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A temporary exhibit dedicated to the events on Sept. 11, 2001, opened Wednesday at the Legacy Events Center. The "Davis Remembers 9/11 Project" is open for free to the public leading up to Patriot Day. A kickoff event was held Wednesday morning, where retired FDNY...
Boiling oil possibly to blame for morning fire at downtown Park City restaurant
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Park City fire crews on Wednesday morning responded to an incident at the top of Main Street, where dark smoke could be seen billowing from a restaurant. The fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. at Grappa, according to the Park City Fire District.
Brutal 'heat dome' caused record-breaking temperatures across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There has been a significant late-summer heat wave in Utah and the entire western US. In Salt Lake City, nine out of the last ten days have been in the triple digits. Salt Lake City was not anticipated to reach 100 degrees or higher...
Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
NTSB investigating after small plane crashes in West Jordan soccer field
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a small plane crash in a soccer field near the South Valley Airport. The crash happened near the West Jordan Soccer Complex at 8070 South 4000 West Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. An officer was in the area...
GALLERY: Red Cross blood drive helps honor lives lost in 9/11
A blood drive in Farmington helped honor 9/11 through an immersive exhibit. The event was held by the American Red Cross of Utah along with The Major Brent Taylor Foundation for the Davis Remembers 9/11 project on Thursday at the Davis Legacy Events Center. Attendants could donate blood while taking...
Salt Lake Schools studying potential of rebuilding historic West, Highland high schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District is currently in the beginning stages of potentially rebuilding West High School and Highland High School. The district has contracted with two different architectural firms, one for each school, to conduct feasibility studies. Officials have turned to the...
Mother of two fighting for life after being struck while riding bike in West Haven
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is fighting for her life after she was struck by a car while riding her bike. Antionette Castillo, who goes by Nea, was hit on Sunday evening at 2700 West 2400 South in West Haven. Nea’s family said she loved to...
South Carolina coach stands by decision to cancel BYU games despite report's findings
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach said her decision to cancel two games with Brigham Young University would not change despite news that a BYU-led investigation found no evidence of racial heckling at a recent volleyball game. “I continue to stand by...
BYU fan banned from games reinstated after investigation, according to university
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A fan who was prohibited from attending any BYU athletic events after being accused of using a racial slur at a women's volleyball game has been reinstated, according to a statement from Brigham Young University. BYU Athletics stated that an extensive investigation found no evidence...
Theater Review: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is as timely as ever, unfortunately
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tuesday night was the second time I saw Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The first was in New York in 2018 with Jeff Daniels playing Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch. Though many critics praised the Broadway production, I wasn’t particularly moved by it. Keenan-Bolger is a fantastic actress, but at 40 years old she was simply too old to play a child who is no more than 9 years old. I’d seen Keenan-Bolger play adult characters. I couldn’t buy into the illusion. You could argue that no child could possibly remember all the lines that Sorkin has written for them, but that’s a problem in and of itself.
