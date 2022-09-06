Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS STARTS BUSY WEEKEND WITH A TRIANGULAR AT DETROIT LAKES
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis team, ranked seventh in Minnesota Class A Girl’s Tennis had a match at East Grand Forks yesterday rained out with four matches on the courts and Crookston winning 2-0, but the persistent rain made the courts unplayable. So, the Pirates pick up their gear and continue with a busy week playing two matches today in Detroit Lakes against the Lakers and against Section 8A foe, Wadena-Deer Creek. Crookston will start off with Detroit Lakes at 1:00 PM and follow up about 2:30 PM against the Wolverines.
FERGUS FALLS HILLCREST SHUTS OUT CROOKSTON 6-0 IN BOYS SOCCER
The Crookston Pirate Boys Soccer team battled through some rain, but could not find the back of the net as Fergus Falls Hillcrest Academy would go on to win 6-0 in a game played at the Crookston High School soccer field. FIRST HALF – — For the second straight game,...
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRL’S SOCCER GOES FOR THIRD STRAIGHT WIN
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Soccer team is coming off a win 3-0 at Pelican Rapids on Tuesday night to move their record to 2-1 on the season. Crookston will go for their third straight this afternoon when they host the Detroit Lakes Lakers at the Crookston High School Soccer Fields. Detroit Lakes is 1-4 on the year. The match time is 4:00 PM.
SACRED HEART VOLLEYBALL DOWNS CROOKSTON IN THREE SETS
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team hosted the Sacred Heart Eagles on Thursday night from inside the Crookston High School gymnasium. The Eagles were too much for the Pirates, winning the match in three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-12). First Set. The teams traded a few points early on resulting in an...
DETROIT LAKES SCORES TWO SECOND HALF GOALS, BEATS PIRATES GIRLS SOCCER
The Crookston Pirate Girls Soccer team hosted the Detroit Lakes Lakers on Thursday afternoon from the Crookston High School Soccer Fields. The Pirates had won two straight entering the match, but the Lakers would score two second half goals on their way to a 3-1 win. “I am proud of the way we played,” said Pirates Coach Sarah Reese. “It wasn’t the result we wanted but we’re playing really tough competition early in the season and it was a solid match from both teams.”
CROOKSTON PIRATE BOYS SOCCER LOOKING FOR BOUNCE BACK WIN AGAINST FF HILLCREST ACADEMY
FIRST HALF – SECOND HALF –
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL HOSTS THE POWERFUL BARNESVILLE TROJANS
The Crookston Pirate Football team will have their first home game of the season tonight when they host the Barnesville Trojans in a match-up of two Section 8AA squads at the Crookston/UMC Football Field at 6:00 PM. The Pirates lost a 35-13 opener last week at Osakis and continue to open up their seasons with one of the tougher schedules when they take on the defending Section 8AA Champion, the Trojans who opened up with a 29-6 win over West Central Area who was the State AA runner up last year. Barnesville was beaten by Chatfield in the State Class AA semi-final last year at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis 22-18 and Chatfield went on to win the State with a 14-13 win over West Central Area. Game time is 6:00 PM and will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show starting at 5:20 PM and the game will also be VIDEO STREAMED by going to the STREAMING LIVE link at the top of this page.
Athlete of the Week – Kaylie Clauson
We are bringing back the Athlete of the Week for the 2022-2023 sports season and our first one of the year is sophomore tennis player Kaylie Clauson. Clauson has been playing tennis from a very young age and has been a main contributor to the Pirates success so far this season. She has lost just one match this year for a 9-1 record, helping Crookston to a solid start, and has spent the majority of her time in the rotation in the #2 doubles slot. “I like doubles more than singles for sure and it’s always what I’ve played,” said Pirates sophomore Kaylie Clauson. “Singles just hasn’t been for me, and I like playing with a teammate and having someone there to cheer me on.”
POLK COUNTY DAC GIVES RECOGNITION TO ALL OF ITS DSPS
This week, the Polk County Developmental Achievement Center is celebrating its amazing DSPs in our Crookston and East Grand Forks locations. They are the heart and soul of everything they do to support people with disabilities in feeling and being included and empowered! They would like to recognize each of their incredible professionals for all the amazing work they do every day.
Annette Elaine Heiberg – Obit
Annette Elaine Heiberg, 60, of Crookston, MN, died July 7, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN with family members at her side. Annette was born on October 7, 1961, in Lake Forest, IL, to Owen and Michele (Johnson) Heiberg. She grew up in Lake Forest, Hopkins, MN, and Herman, MN. She later earned a.
Priscilla Amiot-Waslaski – Obit
Priscilla Amiot-Waslaski, 78, of Crookston, Minnesota, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, August 29, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Priscilla was born on February 25, 1944, in Crookston, the daughter of Joseph (Joe) and Hazel (Frisbie) Veenstra. She grew up in the country with her younger brother in a loving home with a beautiful garden-filled yard. This is possibly the.
NEW TEACHERS AT HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
The Crookston Public Schools District has many new faces joining its staff for the 2021-2022 school year. KROX will introduce you to the new teachers and assistants throughout the week. Below is an introduction to all of the new teachers and assistants at Highland Elementary School. JACLYN HUBBARD. Jaclyn Hubbard...
Marvin Magnuson – Obit
Marvin Merle Magnuson, age 83, Crookston, Minnesota, passed away on July 21, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, with his family at his side. Marv had a great sense of humor, was good-natured, and was especially happy when he was singing and playing his ukulele. Marv was born to Carl William and Mable (Parker) Magnuson in St. Paul, Minnesota, on September 13, 1938. He graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School in 1956 and served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960. He married Crookston.
Mobile home explodes outside Thief River Falls, MN
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The cause of a mobile home explosion near Thief River Falls is under investigation. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to multiple 911 calls about an explosion just outside of town on Thursday, Sept. 8. Authorities arrived on scene...
Pricilla Ann Rasmussen – Obit
Pricilla Ann (Pat) Rasmussen, 79, Fertile, MN, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN. Pat Lenczowski was born on December 18, 1942, the first child of Stanley and Marie Lenczowski of Fertile, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church. She grew up and attended Fertile Public School, graduating in 1960. She worked as an elementary secretary in the Hallock and Warren school systems.
‘If I had the chance and didn’t take it, I would regret it’; 49-year-old Freshman joins NDSCS Football team
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Football is a game of second chances. Whether it’s another down for a dropped pass, forcing a punt to get the ball back, or knowing there’s always next week, most players on the undefeated North Dakota College of Science Wildcats know this feeling well. Nose guard Ray Ruschel perhaps knows it the best.
Lance Joseph Graff – Notice of Passing
Lance Joseph Graff, age 48, of Fargo, North Dakota passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at the Anderson Family Funeral Home in Twin Valley, Minnesota. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Pennington County Sheriff: Explosion reported near Thief River Falls
(Thief River Falls, MN) -- No injuries were reported after an explosion at a mobile home just outside Thief River Falls Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they received several 911 calls reporting the explosion, and when they arrived they found an active fire. Thief River Falls EMS, Police...
THANK YOU LETTER FROM OX CART COMMITTEE CHAIR LIBBY BOUCHER
Ox Cart Days Committee Chair Libby Boucher wrote a letter to all the people who helped make Ox Cart Days 2022 a rousing success. Her full letter can be seen below- As the chair of the 2022 Ox Cart Festival, I’d like to say a giant, heartfelt THANK YOU to you all! This year’s festival was our biggest ever, with 4800 buttons sold, hundreds of visitors, 90 events on the schedule, and 95 unique sponsors. THANK YOU to our sponsors, participating businesses, and clubs all over town for being part of the 2022 festival!
CROOKSTON GUN CLUB TO HOLD BACK TO SCHOOL EVENT ON THURSDAY NIGHT
The third of four events of the Crookston Gun Club’s second year of Ladies Nights is happening tonight at the Crookston Gun Club with the theme of “Back to School,” where after the stressful time of helping their children prepare for school, ladies can take out that stress on their shopping lists.
