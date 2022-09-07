ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
madcitysportszone.com

Washington State 17, (19) Badgers 14: 2-minute drill

MADISON — Former Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns in his return to Camp Randall Stadium as Washington State upset the No. 19 Badgers 17-14 on Saturday. Game Balls. Offense:. QB Graham Mertz. The junior has so often been the person pointed at as the reason for...
MADISON, WI
madcitysportszone.com

Wisconsin releases its Big Ten schedule

We knew Wisconsin’s conference opponents and locations for this upcoming basketball season and now we know when those games will be played. The Big Ten released its full conference schedule late Thursday morning. The Badgers, the defending co-champs along with Illinois, will get things started by hosting Maryland on Dec. 6. That will be followed by a trip to Iowa on December 11.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy