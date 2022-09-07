ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 37

Guest
4d ago

Ahh. Jill Carter. The biggest apologist for her race in Maryland. Well almost. There is Carl Snowden. When juveniles commit horrendous crimes like murder, they should indeed be prosecuted as adults. Crime is already out of control in Baltimore. Being more lenient is not going to prove the situation. Perhaps Ms Carter would achieve better results if she concentrated on fatherless homes and generational crime.

Reply(5)
31
ofaafo
4d ago

Writer bias towards thugs and race obvious. Thugs getting younger. Throw the books at them. Parents should partially be responsible as well.

Reply
21
nowuright
4d ago

They want to act like adults then that's how you get treated.Don't do the crime if you can't do the time!!

Reply
20
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Baltimore County, MD
Society
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Missouri State
City
Annapolis, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
County
Baltimore County, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
Baltimore County, MD
Government
AOL Corp

White Water Welfare: Jackson, Baltimore and the other racial wealth gap

OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. OPINION: The water crises plaguing Black communities are less about poverty, infrastructure or municipal ineptitude than they are about Black taxpayers subsidizing white wealth. Editor’s note:...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Lawsuit alleges 9-year-old student assaulted by Baltimore City teacher

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A lawsuit announced by attorney Stephen Thomas Jr. claims that a 9-year-old student with special needs was assaulted by a Baltimore City teacher in a school in 2019. The alleged incident was caught on surveillance video. "Words in and of themselves cannot describe what my client...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalief Browder
Maryland Reporter

Former Hogan campaign donors gave nearly four times as much to Democratic gubernatorial candidate as Republican nominee

ANNAPOLIS—Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, has distanced himself from Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox since Maryland’s primary elections in July. Now, so are some of Hogan’s former campaign donors. Democratic nominee Wes Moore has received nearly four times as much in donations from Hogan’s former financial supporters...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Baltimore gang member who brandished stolen firearm during robbery sentenced to over 15 years in prison

BALTIMORE, MD—Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Ridgley Shipley, a/k/a “Crazy”, 32, of Baltimore, to 184 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for a racketeering conspiracy and for using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a robbery. Shipley was a member of the Eight Tray Gangster (“ETG”) Crips gang in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Maryland Senate#Black People
Daily Voice

Baltimore County Boil Water Advisory Officially Lifted

Baltimore City's boil water advisory has officially been lifted, authorities say. The water in Southwestern Baltimore County has been deemed safe to drink after testing confirmed that E.coli was confirmed to not be in the County's water supply, tweeted Baltimore County Government officials. "Tap water in Baltimore County is safe...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
beckerspayer.com

Johns Hopkins to go out of network with CareFirst on Dec. 5 without new contract

Johns Hopkins will go out of network with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield on Dec. 5 if the two sides are unable to reach a new contract, The Baltimore Sun reported Sept. 8. Johns Hopkins Health System President Kevin Sowers told the Sun that the cost of providing care rose 21 percent over the past decade, but CareFirst's rate increase was only 10 percent. He said CareFirst was paying less than other insurers.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Bay Net

Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
WESTMINSTER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday.Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, is charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day."You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official's life," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy