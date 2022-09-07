Read full article on original website
Debra Jones
4d ago
But if it had been someone of stature, it would have been top priority. Just all depends on who you are and who you know; like the rest of the world. No one should be of more importance than the next.
Fayetteville group 'Heal the Ville' gathers Saturday to bring awareness to gun violence
A local group in Fayetteville gathers Saturday to bring awareness, educate, and provide resources to people who have lost someone to gun violence.
NC rehab center staffer sold drugs to those seeking treatment, deputies say
A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies.
Marlboro County kids test positive for pot, cocaine; parents charged
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Richmond County man is one of two parents charged after their kids tested positive for drugs. According to the Marlboro County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, investigators received an intake form from the South Carolina Department of Social Services on Sept. 1 showing that three children — ages 12, 8 and 6 — all tested positive for cocaine and marijuana while living in a Wallace, South Carolina home.
Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is dead, and another seriously injured after a shooting Friday evening in Cumberland County.
Fayetteville police to host gun buyback next weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to address gun violence and create a safer space for residents, the Fayetteville Police Department is hosting a gun buyback program next Saturday. The program will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Impact Local...
Sampson County sheriff reassigns deputies, animal control due to employee shortage
Worker shortages have plagued law enforcement agencies for months. In Sampson County, the sheriff says his employee shortage is forcing him to rearrange his current staff.
Fort Bragg soldier kicked out of military after court documents reveal racist comments
A Fort Bragg soldier was dismissed after court records show he enlisted to become better at killing Black people.
Missing Chesterfield County man found dead, 3 people charged: Sheriff
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead on Thursday and three people are now in custody, the sheriff’s office confirms with QCN. John Wesley White, 32, was reported missing by his father on Wednesday, Sept. 7....
Cumberland County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Cumberland County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured. Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville...
6 arrested, firearms seized in Darlington County drug sales investigation
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A total of six people were arrested Friday as part of a Darlington County narcotics investigation. A search warrant for a Candy Lane residence in the Florence area of Darlington County led deputies to discover approximately 1/4 pound of methamphetamine, over a pound of marijuana, and around 1/2 ounce of fentanyl.
County Crime Report: Sept. 9
ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
Man Arrested in Connection to Dillon County Nightclub Shooting
After being pulled over by police in Kershaw County, a man has been arrested and charged with murder. Last weekend a shooting at a nightclub on Willis Street in the Latta community of Dillon County resulted in a death. The Suspect Sincere Davis was heading back to Dillon County to turn himself in when he was pulled over. Davis went live through video on social media stating that he is innocent and will beat the charges against him.
Chesterfield, S.C. missing man found dead, investigation underway
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested after a Chesterfield, S.C. missing person’s case turned into a homicide investigation, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. John Wesley White was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Sept. 3 at his home on Park Street. He was found dead...
Weekend Dillon County nightclub shooting was deadly, deputies say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting at a nightclub Sunday morning in Dillon County was deadly, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea, 21, of Fairmont, North Carolina, was found by deputies with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Bethea was pronounced dead at a hospital. The shooting happened […]
Busted: 2 arrested in drug raid at Lee County home, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies say two people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Sanford Friday afternoon. At about 1 p.m., Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents say they executed a search warrant at a home on the 3300 block of Deep River Road.
Demonstrators call for more police action in cases of Jada Johnson, Justin Livesay
Demonstrators gathered Wednesday at the Fayetteville Market House to protest the deaths of civilians at the hands of local police.
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
Prosecution: Suspect broke into 80-year-old Horry County woman’s home before kidnapping, ate frozen pizza
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial started on Wednesday morning for a man accused of kidnapping an 80-year-old woman from her home in Nichols and then killing her. Dominique Brand is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in the death of a person in a manner to constitute murder.
