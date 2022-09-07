The bottom line is who cares what anyone thinks. Most of the comments are a result of the lack of knowledge of God's word. The church has gotten away from strong teachings like this. These images of Jesus out here are false, they are idols because people pray to them and they are made by man, we are suppose to pray to God in heaven not idolatry it's all there in the bible you just have to find a person SENT by God to explain scripture.
I guess this pastor ran out of things to talk about,but a man's hair???? with more serious things happening in the world,he wants to complain about someone's hair.These false prophets are coming out the woodworks.
some pastors are hypocrites think that they know the word. If he's such a pastor the first thing GOD said do not judge and that's what he's doing. second if anyone knows about Samson he had long hair a they was locks so do your research.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Comments / 121