Seven of the 10 Formula 1 teams have made changes for the Italian Grand Prix as they look to adopt low-drag setups. All of the updates being brought to Monza are circuit-specific to deal with the track’s long straights and high top speeds, with the majority of teams focusing on the rear of cars. The top three teams have all taken slightly different approaches, with Red Bull bringing a new rear wing, Ferrari a new beam wing and Mercedes the only one of the three to introduce a different front wing to help balance the car, given an updated rear wing.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO