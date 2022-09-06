Read full article on original website
racer.com
Technical updates: Italian GP
Seven of the 10 Formula 1 teams have made changes for the Italian Grand Prix as they look to adopt low-drag setups. All of the updates being brought to Monza are circuit-specific to deal with the track’s long straights and high top speeds, with the majority of teams focusing on the rear of cars. The top three teams have all taken slightly different approaches, with Red Bull bringing a new rear wing, Ferrari a new beam wing and Mercedes the only one of the three to introduce a different front wing to help balance the car, given an updated rear wing.
BBC
Max Verstappen handed Italian Grand Prix grid penalty
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix. The Dutchman was second in practice, 0.143 seconds behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who will start from the back with his own grid penalty. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, quickest of those without a penalty,...
racer.com
Horner explains Red Bull view of why Porsche deal fell through
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Porsche was getting ahead of itself believing a deal was almost agreed and that negotiations failed to protect his team’s independence from “bureaucracy.”. Porsche and Red Bull had been in negotiations regarding a partnership from 2026 onwards for some time, but...
