Read full article on original website
Related
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 1 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Finally! It’s Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season! Of course, this also means that fantasy football is back! As a result, here are our Week 1 wide receiver start ’em sit ’em selections. Last year, fantasy football managers were rewarded with a lot of great wide...
Popculture
Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy
LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury
Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bears vs. 49ers: 3 Things to Watch
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The wait is over. Bears football is back and that means the return of three things to watch when they host the 49ers in the season opener.Battle of Young QuarterbacksWe have to start with the quarterback position. And I'm not just talking about Justin Fields although, make no mistake all eyes will be on him. His counterpart for the Niners, Trey Lance, isn't just a fellow second-year QB who only played in six games. He was drafted third overall, eight spots ahead of Fields. It will be a measuring stick for both QBs and a chance for Fields...
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
Justin Herbert gets brutally honest on Chargers’ rematch with Raiders after heartbreaking loss last year
The Los Angeles Chargers were painfully close to the playoffs last season. Justin Herbert and company lost the final game of the regular season to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, costing them a postseason berth. The Chargers could have simply tied the game and also made the playoffs but...
NBC Sports
Von Miller makes recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after beating Rams
Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, and if it were up to Miller, they’d run it back. Just on a different team. Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and immediately got a chance to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury
An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
Derek Carr, Raiders given huge update ahead of Week 1 that fans will love
All hands will be on deck for Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming Week 1 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Sunday. In a recently released injury report of both teams ahead of the said matchup, the Raiders have zero names on their list. That means Derek Carr will have all the weapons the Raiders have ready to take on the Chargers, who have three names on their injury report.
Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture
The Green Bay Packers received a pair of concerning updates on wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that both players did not practice on Friday. This is a troubling update given that the Packers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Both Lazard and […] The post Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
theScore
Belichick: 'Blame me' if Judge, Patricia fail as offensive play-callers
If the New England Patriots' offense struggles this season under first-time offensive play-callers Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, head coach Bill Belichick says his assistants won't deserve the blame. "I think they're both good coaches," Belichick recently told the Boston Globe, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. "Ultimately,...
thecomeback.com
George Kittle injury update ‘not good’
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle missed practice Wednesday due to a groin injury. On Thursday, one report noted that the injury might cause him to miss the 2022 season opener against the Chicago Bears. Kittle, who missed three games last year with a calf injury, injured himself in...
CBS Sports
2022 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Dolphins offense dominates, D.J. Moore has a career-best year, 12 more
What makes a bold prediction a bold prediction? It's not something that you think is especially likely to happen, necessarily, though you shouldn't just be making outlandish statements you don't believe in, either. For me, it's all about planting a flag in the ground, and saying, "If this does happen, it's going to change the way the entire season goes."
Christian McCaffrey late addition to Panthers’ injury report ahead of Week 1
The Carolina Panthers had a late addition to their Week 1 injury report, as superstar running back Christian McCaffrey is reportedly dealing with a shin issue. Via Field Yates, the Panthers star was added to Thursday’s injury report despite being a full participant in practice. The Panthers have a matchup with the Cleveland Browns on […] The post Christian McCaffrey late addition to Panthers’ injury report ahead of Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ndamukong Suh Still Being Linked To The Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders underwent some major changes this off-season. They overhauled the front office and coaching staff, bringing in a New England Patriots duo to lead the changes. Dave Zeigler is taking over as general manager while Josh McDaniels is the new head man on the sidelines. They also...
Defending Super Bowl champion Rams open season as underdogs
Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams will raise their Super Bowl banner Thursday night before kicking off the NFL season at home where they became the second straight team to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy in their own stadium. Somehow, they’re underdogs against the Buffalo Bills.
Comments / 0