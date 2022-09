Mary Catherine Brunk, resident of Alma, KS passed away in her home on Monday, August 29th, 2022, at the age of 76. Mary is survived by her children; Steve Buero, Kenny Buero, Christine Yoakum, Mikey Buero, and Michelle Patwell; (12) Grandchildren, (5) Great Grandchildren. Mother-in-law, she was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Buero, late husband Michael Brunk, and Mother Mary Harsh.

