Clinical and translational neuroscience research at Yale will now have a new home at the Center for Brain & Mind Health, or CBMH. Spearheaded by the Yale School of Medicine, CBMH is led by a group of five co-directors whose work spans many different areas of clinical and translational neuroscience. The Center will focus on sponsoring public health oriented research, with the hopes of directly promoting better patient outcomes for conditions of the brain and mind through an emphasis on diagnosis, management and treatment of real patients. The center will also be working on different educational initiatives in their mission to improve brain and mind health among the public.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO