Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yale Daily News
STARS Program at Yale receives donation for expansion
The Science, Technology and Research Scholars Program has experienced its largest expansion to date, connecting more first-generation, low-income students to research and STEM opportunities at Yale. The program is directed by Sandy Chang ’88, associate dean of science education at Yale, who said that one of his biggest motivations in...
Yale Daily News
Yale housing shortages may cause displacement in the Elm City
On-campus housing shortages at Yale have thrown the city’s rental landscape into flux, making Yalies and New Haveners both neighbors and competitors for limited living space. This fall, hundreds of juniors traded on-campus suites for off-campus apartments, owing to insufficient housing space in several residential colleges and record enrollment...
Yale Daily News
Yale creates new Center for Brain & Mind Health
Clinical and translational neuroscience research at Yale will now have a new home at the Center for Brain & Mind Health, or CBMH. Spearheaded by the Yale School of Medicine, CBMH is led by a group of five co-directors whose work spans many different areas of clinical and translational neuroscience. The Center will focus on sponsoring public health oriented research, with the hopes of directly promoting better patient outcomes for conditions of the brain and mind through an emphasis on diagnosis, management and treatment of real patients. The center will also be working on different educational initiatives in their mission to improve brain and mind health among the public.
Yale Daily News
Miscommunication complicates police investigation into suspected hate crime outside Davenport College
As the police investigation stretches on after a Latino man was assaulted in an apparent hate crime attack outside Davenport College early Saturday morning, the Yale and New Haven Police Departments have offered conflicting accounts of when they knew about the assault. The New Haven Police Department took down two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yale Daily News
The business of religion: reflecting on management classes within the Divinity School
In 2017, Andover Newton Seminary transformed from a lone-standing professional school on the outskirts of Boston into an appendage of the Yale Divinity School. During the move, Sarah B. Drummond ’93, the founding dean of ANS at the Divinity School, had a guiding question in mind: how could the seminary take advantage of this new consortium it now called home?
Yale Daily News
YLS students and professors discuss and hold events on reproductive rights
Tim Tai, Staff Photographer and Zoe Berg, Photo Editor. The Supreme Court’s late June ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade ignited campus-wide conversations surrounding reproductive rights among Yale Law School students and professors. In June, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 in Dobbs v. Jackson to overturn the 1973...
Comments / 0