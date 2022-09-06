Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Yardbarker
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids
It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Cronenworth, Padres beat Dodgers 5-4 in 10 innings
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A long, wet night ended with Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres earning a rare win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cronenworth singled home the winning run with one out in the 10th inning, and the Padres beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Friday to keep the Dodgers’ magic number at six for clinching the NL West. The Padres won for just the third time in 13 games against Los Angeles this year and only the fourth time in their last 23 meetings. San Diego jumped a half-game in front of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild card. “It was crazy, especially playing here in the first couple innings with the rain,” Cronenworth said. “The crowd was going crazy — it was awesome. It was a great feeling, especially when you have your home crowd behind you.
Derek Jeter's daughter says she doesn't want to 'break my leg like you did' ahead of first trip to Yankee Stadium
On Friday morning, Jeter posted a video to Twitter -- presumably filmed by his wife, model Hannah Davis. While the video is only filming the Hall of Fame shortstop, you can hear (presumably) Davis and one of the couple's daughters talking about their upcoming Friday night trip to the stadium.
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Drops Huge Bombshell On The New York Knicks: "They Have Good Players, But You Line It Up Against The Competition In The East, And This Roster Is Not On The Same Level.’’
After years of frustrating play, the New York Knicks were determined to get better this summer and finally become the team they have long desired to be. On paper, they have a pretty solid squad that includes a big three of RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson. While some fans are optimistic about what those guys can accomplish together, Jeff Van Gundy isn't really sold on their potential.
Yardbarker
Packers called on to sign WR Will Fuller amid updated injury report
The Green Bay Packers are just days away from playing the Minnesota Vikings. This will mark the very first game of the 2022 NFL season. However, that doesnot change the fact that the Packer are already dealing with injury issues. Unfortunately, to some star players as well. According Matt Schneidman, Allen Lazard still is not practicing. That could spell trouble for a wide receiving corps that was relying on him to carry much of the “WR1 responsibilities” going into the season. With Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb now vying for that spot, the Packers have been urged to sign a veteran pass catcher.
Yardbarker
Braves take over atop the NL East, but the job is just getting started
Since June 1st, the Braves have been the best team in baseball, owners of a 61-24 record, and last night, they won their sixth in a row behind an offensive onslaught. The Braves broke out for ten runs, but every one of them was needed against an Oakland team that isn’t exactly known for their offense.
Yardbarker
The next Michael Harris could be in Atlanta sooner than you think
People constantly want to rank the Braves farm system among the worst in all of baseball, and it’s easy to do when considering all of the unbelievable talent they’ve graduated in the last few seasons. Who really needs a farm system when nearly your entire team is 25 or younger? However, the lack of talent in the minor leagues for the Braves is overblown. Because while they’ve been dealt a disadvantageous hand with their international signings restrictions, they’ve consistently been one of the best teams at drafting and developing, which is why guys like Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom have emerged so quickly.
Yardbarker
Who has been the most underrated Braves player of 2022?
With less than a month to go in the season, I’ll start handing out my awards for the Braves. Up first, the most underrated player on the team. I was torn between these two players, so I cheated and chose both because they are each 100% deserving. I’ll start with Collin McHugh. Despite some fans constantly throwing shade on him, he’s actually been incredible for the Braves all season, posting a 2.73 ERA over 59.1 innings. His WHIP is below one, and he’s striking out nearly ten batters per nine innings. McHugh remains one of the best relievers in baseball, and his ability to go multiple innings in the playoffs will be a tremendous weapon for Brian Snitker to utilize.
Watch: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. throws runner out with smooth behind-the-back toss
Since a position change to first base, Toronto Blue Jays' first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has seen a marginal improvement in his defensive game over the past few seasons. With some increased confidence in the field, the fourth-year pro might be getting a little cocky. On Wednesday night against the...
Yardbarker
Rams Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Official Free-Agency Visit to Los Angeles
One of the main factors in the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI run was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. And maybe he is taking a step toward doing it again. On Thursday night in the Rams season opener against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium, he was once again in the building, joining his former teammates in their pre-game Super Bowl celebration.
NFL・
Watch: Cardinals pull off rare 9-2-5-2-4 double-play against Pirates
Baseball can be a beautifully chaotic game. On Friday night, the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals pulled off one of the more unique double plays in baseball history against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. A single by Pirates' second baseman Rodolfo Castro in the bottom of the seventh inning set off...
Yardbarker
Former New York Knicks Star And NBA Champion Signs With New Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Back in 2012, Jeremy Lin was one of the most famous basketball players in the entire world. At the time, he was just 23-years-old, and he came out of nowhere averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 assists per contest for the New York Knicks.
Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?
On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
Yardbarker
Mike Florio: 49ers' Trey Lance 'on thin ice' after not being voted captain
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that new starting quarterback and 2021 rookie Trey Lance was not among the team’s six captains for the upcoming season. Lance finished seventh in voting, one spot ahead of dual-threat offensive weapon and All-Pro selection Deebo Samuel.
Yardbarker
Thoughts on the first place Braves, Vaughn Grissom, and more
The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back, led by Chase Irle, Jake Gordon, and Alex Lord. Topics include:. — Full Falcons/Saints breakdown with predictions. You can find the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A video version is also available on our YouTube channel. Both links can be found below. Like and subscribe!
Yardbarker
Celtics Show Off An Important New Veteran Star
The Boston Celtics came close to winning the NBA Finals last season – but they didn’t come close enough. It was a win-or-go-home situation for the Celtics and Golden State Warriors and, in the end, the Warriors had the firepower and skill to sail past Boston for another ring.
Comments / 0