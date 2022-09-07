ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, OH

 2 days ago
Laurence Smith

New Richmond High School senior Laurence Smith is the Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week for the week of August 28.

Smith did a bit of everything for the Lions in week three. On the ground, the senior racked up117 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries to help New Richmond improve to 3-0 with a 40-33 win over Western Hills.

He also caught eight passes for 85 yards and another touchdown.

Gracie Hampton

Goshen High School senior Gracie Hampton is the Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week for the week of August 28.

Hampton racked up 55 assists over two games for the Lady Warriors. She recorded 30 in a four-set win against Bethel-Tate on September 1 and 22 more in the team’s three-set loss to Indian Hill on September 3.

She also recorded 13 digs and a kill in those two contests.

For the season, Hampton is fourth in the SBAAC in assists with 117.

