'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her at Orlando park
An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot.
Florida tops 80K COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Passing another grim milestone, more than 80,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020. The state Department of Health released a report Friday that said at least 80,386 residents had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. That total was up from 79,573 in a report released Aug. 26 and up from 78,559 in a report released Aug. 12.
Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
A Mount Dora, Florida woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form.
FOX 35's We Love Florida
From the beaches to the theme parks, small towns to big cities, Space Coast to the cruise ports, and all the people, wildlife, and weather in between, Florida is a special place to live! And whether you’ve lived here your whole life or moved here recently, we’re here to celebrate the history, landmarks, businesses, and restaurants that make Florida such a unique spot in America.
Man accused of shooting Florida police officer through Melbourne hotel door arrested
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man accused of shooting a Melbourne police officer from a hotel room was arrested Friday afternoon. Police identified the officer as 26-year-old veteran K-9 officer Gregory Hughes. Hughes has been released from the hospital. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, officers of the Melbourne Police Department...
Watch again: SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites from Florida to space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX launched its latest round of Starlink satellites -- 34 of them, in fact – and AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite into low-Earth orbit Saturday night from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was initially scheduled for 9:10 p.m., but was delayed by...
Florida lawmakers back property insurer ratings proposal
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With one lawmaker likening Florida’s troubled property-insurance market to a "mountain tumbling," a legislative panel Friday approved a proposal to spend $1.5 million to look at alternatives for insurers to get adequate financial ratings. The move came after state officials in July publicly questioned the ratings...
Nurse saves baby on Spirit flight to Orlando: 'Your heart falls and you spring into action'
FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette witnessed the heroic actions of a nurse as she saved a baby that had stopped breathing while on a flight bound for Orlando. Tamara Panzino was able to revive the three-month-old with oxygen and chest compressions.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Stormy weather likely late Sunday afternoon
Main weather concerns: A bit of a different set-up today, but the same result: hot and stormy weather. Storms will develop over western parts of Florida and then track our way by late in the afternoon. Stronger storms could produce damaging winds and cause flooding in localized areas. The best...
Family says Vietnam veteran laid to rest without their knowledge
Last month FOX 35 News reported about a service held by the Orlando VA Medical Center to honor the lives of two veterans with no families to claim them. After our story was published, the family of one of those veterans reached out to say he was not abandoned, but rather, he was laid to rest without their knowledge.
Apopka Blue Darters face challenge of indoor practices
Due to frequent late summer afternoon showers, many teams high school football teams are having to tweak their practices. The Apopka Blue Darters have taken many of their practices indoors and that has impacted their footing this season.
Orlando weather forecast: Strong storms, heavy rain possible Friday night
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight' low: 75 degrees. Temperatures will be heating up this weekend. Afternoon highs soar to the mid-90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. We start the dry on a dry and muggy note, but storm chances will be on the rise after lunchtime, through sunset. Within the thunderstorms, you can expect heavy rain, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and the chance for gusty winds.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Showers will clear out in early evening
Main weather concerns: Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move towards the coast this afternoon at around 20 mph. The main threats with these storms are frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts up to 50 MPH. In isolated areas along the coast, there can be minor flooding as a quick 1-3" of rain is not out of the question. The showers will clear out in the early evening.
