Brevard County, FL

wogx.com

Florida tops 80K COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Passing another grim milestone, more than 80,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020. The state Department of Health released a report Friday that said at least 80,386 residents had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. That total was up from 79,573 in a report released Aug. 26 and up from 78,559 in a report released Aug. 12.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

FOX 35's We Love Florida

From the beaches to the theme parks, small towns to big cities, Space Coast to the cruise ports, and all the people, wildlife, and weather in between, Florida is a special place to live! And whether you’ve lived here your whole life or moved here recently, we’re here to celebrate the history, landmarks, businesses, and restaurants that make Florida such a unique spot in America.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida lawmakers back property insurer ratings proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With one lawmaker likening Florida’s troubled property-insurance market to a "mountain tumbling," a legislative panel Friday approved a proposal to spend $1.5 million to look at alternatives for insurers to get adequate financial ratings. The move came after state officials in July publicly questioned the ratings...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Stormy weather likely late Sunday afternoon

Main weather concerns: A bit of a different set-up today, but the same result: hot and stormy weather. Storms will develop over western parts of Florida and then track our way by late in the afternoon. Stronger storms could produce damaging winds and cause flooding in localized areas. The best...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Family says Vietnam veteran laid to rest without their knowledge

Last month FOX 35 News reported about a service held by the Orlando VA Medical Center to honor the lives of two veterans with no families to claim them. After our story was published, the family of one of those veterans reached out to say he was not abandoned, but rather, he was laid to rest without their knowledge.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Apopka Blue Darters face challenge of indoor practices

Due to frequent late summer afternoon showers, many teams high school football teams are having to tweak their practices. The Apopka Blue Darters have taken many of their practices indoors and that has impacted their footing this season.
APOPKA, FL
wogx.com

Orlando weather forecast: Strong storms, heavy rain possible Friday night

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight' low: 75 degrees. Temperatures will be heating up this weekend. Afternoon highs soar to the mid-90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. We start the dry on a dry and muggy note, but storm chances will be on the rise after lunchtime, through sunset. Within the thunderstorms, you can expect heavy rain, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and the chance for gusty winds.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Showers will clear out in early evening

Main weather concerns: Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move towards the coast this afternoon at around 20 mph. The main threats with these storms are frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts up to 50 MPH. In isolated areas along the coast, there can be minor flooding as a quick 1-3" of rain is not out of the question. The showers will clear out in the early evening.
ORLANDO, FL

