Broncos QB Russell Wilson doesn’t feel any animosity towards Seattle following his trade to Denver. “I think, first of all, my experience in Seattle was one of a kind,” Wilson said, via Around The NFL. “Ten years, I couldn’t imagine those years not being in my life and how special they were and how many games we won and how many amazing thrillers and the Super Bowl we won and everything else. I’m going to think about all those memories and everything else and the joy of that and the gratitude of that. Then also we’ve got a football game to play, so I’m excited to just get out there and play again. I love this game. I’m passionate about it. I’ve got a lot of great teammates, there’s a lot of guys I’m super close with on the other side, so it’ll be a great battle.”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO