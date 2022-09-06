Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Related
goduke.com
Blue Devil Women’s Golf to Open 2022-23 Campaign Monday
LAKE ELMO, MINN. – The Duke women's golf team will open the 2022-23 campaign Sept. 12-14 at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M, which will be contested at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn. Duke returns to compete in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate for the seventh time and...
goduke.com
Fall Action Gets Underway for Blue Devils
DURHAM. – Garrett Johns, Jake Krug, Pedro Rodenas and Andrew Zhang of Duke men's tennis will compete at the Atlantic Tire Championships Cary Challenger beginning Sunday. The event is scheduled for the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C., and will run Sunday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 18. All...
goduke.com
Duke Falls to William & Mary, 2-1
DURHAM – William & Mary scored a pair of third-quarter goals to edge 16th-ranked Duke, 2-1, in non-conference field hockey action on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium Sunday afternoon. The 21st-ranked Tribe improves to 5-1 overall, while the Blue Devils move to 3-3 on the year. All three...
goduke.com
Love, Sample Pace Blue Devils Friday at RMI
DURHAM – The Duke men's golf team teed off its 2022-23 season on Friday with the first two rounds of the 12th annual Rod Myers Invitational at the Duke Golf Club. A strong eight-under second round by the Blue Devils moved the team into 3rd place after the first 36 holes of competition and sets up a final 18 holes with the three leading teams separated by just five strokes. Duke was led by freshman William Love and sophomore Luke Sample, who ended the day at even par and in a tie for 16th place overall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goduke.com
Blue Devils Hold Off Northwestern, 31-23
EVANSTON, Ill. – Duke junior safety Jaylen Stinson forced a fumble that was recovered by the Blue Devils at the 1-yard line to halt Northwestern's final drive and claim a 31-23 victory at Ryan Field on Saturday afternoon. With 1:18 remaining in the game, Northwestern used six plays to...
goduke.com
Pura Returns to Join Men's Tennis Staff
DURHAM – Head men's tennis coach Ramsey Smith announced the addition of former Blue Devil TJ Pura to his staff as a volunteer assistant coach. Pura was a member of the Duke program from 2013-17 and earned Third Team All-ACC honors in 2017. The two-time team captain graduated sixth in program history with 30 career ACC singles wins and tied for seventh in most career ACC singles matches played with 41. Pura also concluded his career tied for first in single-season ACC singles wins (11) and singles winning percentage (1.000; 11-0) during his senior year. In addition, he compiled the longest single-season ACC winning streak in program history when he went 11-0 during a stretch in 2016-17. For those efforts, Pura was named the 2017 Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Carolina Region Most Improved Senior and recipient of the team's first annual Robert C. Taylor Leadership Award.
goduke.com
No. 3 Duke Falls, 3-0, to No. 2 North Carolina on Thursday
DURHAM – In a top-five matchup at Koskinen Stadium on Thursday evening, second-ranked North Carolina registered a 3-0 victory over third-ranked Duke in front of a season-high 3,527 fans. The 3,527 attendance marked the second-largest crowd for the Blue Devils since the Kennedy Tower was built in 2015. Duke...
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Surges in Second Half Against No. 10 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Duke men's soccer, ranked seventh in the country, used two second-half goals on Saturday night to storm back and defeat 10th-ranked Louisville on the road. Jai Bean scored a goal in his first game of the season, and Shakur Mohammed netted his third in 2022 to lead Duke's offensive efforts. Eliot Hamill allowed his first goal of the year, but responded with a season-high seven saves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
goduke.com
USA Basketball to Hold Red-White Game, Wrap Training Camp this Weekend
DURHAM – With several days of work already under its belt, the USA Basketball Women's National Team continues its preparation for the 2022 FIBA World Cup slated for later this month. Duke women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson was previously announced as an assistant coach for the U.S. Women's...
goduke.com
Statement from Duke University Vice President & Director of Athletics Nina King
Duke University Vice President & Director of Athletics Nina King has released the following statement:. "The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families, and Duke University with the utmost integrity. We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question. Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias." #HateWontLiveHere.
Comments / 0