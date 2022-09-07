Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Six Blue Devils in Top 100 of Preseason ITA Rankings
DURHAM – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released its preseason singles and doubles rankings this week with three Duke women's tennis standouts in the top eight and six in the top 100 as the Blue Devils get set to open the 2022 fall season in less than a week.
goduke.com
Love, Sample Pace Blue Devils Friday at RMI
DURHAM – The Duke men's golf team teed off its 2022-23 season on Friday with the first two rounds of the 12th annual Rod Myers Invitational at the Duke Golf Club. A strong eight-under second round by the Blue Devils moved the team into 3rd place after the first 36 holes of competition and sets up a final 18 holes with the three leading teams separated by just five strokes. Duke was led by freshman William Love and sophomore Luke Sample, who ended the day at even par and in a tie for 16th place overall.
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Surges in Second Half Against No. 10 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Duke men's soccer, ranked seventh in the country, used two second-half goals on Saturday night to storm back and defeat 10th-ranked Louisville on the road. Jai Bean scored a goal in his first game of the season, and Shakur Mohammed netted his third in 2022 to lead Duke's offensive efforts. Eliot Hamill allowed his first goal of the year, but responded with a season-high seven saves.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Start 2022-23 Season with 12th Annual Rod Myers Invitational
DURHAM – The Duke men's golf team opens its 2022-23 season at the Duke University Golf Club this weekend, hosting the 12th annual Rod Myers Invitational. "We're excited to get the season started with such a special event honoring Rod Myers," said head coach Jamie Green. "The team has been preparing well, and we're looking forward to the opportunity to compete against yet another talented field of teams and individuals at this year's event."
goduke.com
Pura Returns to Join Men's Tennis Staff
DURHAM – Head men's tennis coach Ramsey Smith announced the addition of former Blue Devil TJ Pura to his staff as a volunteer assistant coach. Pura was a member of the Duke program from 2013-17 and earned Third Team All-ACC honors in 2017. The two-time team captain graduated sixth in program history with 30 career ACC singles wins and tied for seventh in most career ACC singles matches played with 41. Pura also concluded his career tied for first in single-season ACC singles wins (11) and singles winning percentage (1.000; 11-0) during his senior year. In addition, he compiled the longest single-season ACC winning streak in program history when he went 11-0 during a stretch in 2016-17. For those efforts, Pura was named the 2017 Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Carolina Region Most Improved Senior and recipient of the team's first annual Robert C. Taylor Leadership Award.
goduke.com
No. 3 Duke Falls, 3-0, to No. 2 North Carolina on Thursday
DURHAM – In a top-five matchup at Koskinen Stadium on Thursday evening, second-ranked North Carolina registered a 3-0 victory over third-ranked Duke in front of a season-high 3,527 fans. The 3,527 attendance marked the second-largest crowd for the Blue Devils since the Kennedy Tower was built in 2015. Duke...
goduke.com
How to Follow - Duke at Northwestern
DURHAM. – Duke travels to Northwestern to face off against the Wildcats at Ryan Field on Saturday at 12 noon. Duke fans will always be given numerous ways to follow the action live and this week's highlighted outlets are Fox Sports 1 and the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD broadcasts.
goduke.com
Birdies for Babies Program to Kick off Sixth Season
DURHAM – As the Duke men's and women's golf programs get set to open the 2022-23 seasons over the next week, it will mark year six of the Birdies for Babies program, which benefits the Duke Children's Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units. Over the five years of the...
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes Michigan, Michigan State
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set to welcome Michigan and Michigan State to Cameron Indoor Stadium for two matches this weekend. The Blue Devils will take on the Wolverines Friday at 6:30p.m., before the Spartans Saturday with first serve at 6:30p.m. Both matches will be streamed on...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Make Home Debut This Weekend
In conjunction with Duke's home opener, the Blue Devils will unveil not only their new blue turf, but also the Jim Sabiston Fieldhouse. The already existing building received a complete facelift inside and an additional 1,088 square feet was added onto the back. The addition houses the Blue Devils' new locker room, which features custom lockers and plenty of space for team bonding through the locker room experience.
goduke.com
USA Basketball to Hold Red-White Game, Wrap Training Camp this Weekend
DURHAM – With several days of work already under its belt, the USA Basketball Women's National Team continues its preparation for the 2022 FIBA World Cup slated for later this month. Duke women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson was previously announced as an assistant coach for the U.S. Women's...
goduke.com
Statement from Duke University Vice President & Director of Athletics Nina King
Duke University Vice President & Director of Athletics Nina King has released the following statement:. "The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families, and Duke University with the utmost integrity. We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question. Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias." #HateWontLiveHere.
