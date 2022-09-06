This summer, Lehigh men's basketball senior Jake Betlow learned a lot about the financial technology platform iCapital. He also took invaluable life lessons along the way. "Being the youngest person in the firm by far, I was able to mature on a daily basis just by being around people who had been in the work force for seven years and know what they're doing," he said. "I was able to ask the right questions and had to get over my hesitation to feel uncomfortable. New York City is a very high-paced, uncomfortable, demanding, strenuous, stressful city. People demand instant results, people demand a lot and they demand hard work at all times."

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO