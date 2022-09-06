ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighsports.com

Late Stop Leads Lehigh Past Georgetown 21-19 For League-Opening Win

WASHINGTON – Lehigh raced out to a 21-13 lead early in the third quarter and while Georgetown scored with 1:04 to play the Mountain Hawks stopped the Hoyas' game-tying two point conversion attempt to preserve a 21-19 win in the Patriot League opener for both teams at Cooper Field.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Defeat Merrimack, Finish 2-1 at Dartmouth Invitational

HANOVER, N.H. – The Lehigh volleyball team closed out the Dartmouth Invitational with an impressive 3-0 sweep of Merrimack Saturday at Leede Arena. For the second time in three matches at Dartmouth, Lehigh limited its opponent to a negative attach percentage. Lehigh hit .329 while holding the Warriors to a -.056 clip.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Edged In Overtime By Visiting Wagner, 4-3

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh erased three one-goal deficits in the first half, but ultimately fell 4-3 to Wagner in overtime on a rainy Sunday at Ulrich Field. Wagner's Julia Pastorino scored her second goal of the game 3:49 into overtime to give the Seahawks the victory. Junior Abbie Brown...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Men's Tennis Kicks Off Fall Season at Villanova Invitational This Weekend

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Coming off one of its best spring seasons in decades, the Lehigh men's tennis team will return to the courts this weekend to kick off the fall season at the Villanova Invitational. The Mountain Hawks will face several different schools during the three-day competition. This year's Villanova...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Georgetown, PA
Washington, DC
College Sports
Bethlehem, PA
College Sports
City
Villanova, PA
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Washington, DC
City
Georgetown, DC
City
Washington, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Football
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Heads To New York For The Doc Gimmler, Beginning Saturday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's golf team is headed out to Farmingdale, N.Y. for the annual Doc Gimmler hosted by St. John's. The 54-hole event will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Bethpage State Park Red Course. Last weekend, the Mountain Hawks opened their season at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Finish Fifth at Harry Groves Invitational

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The first four Mountain Hawks finished within less than a minute of each other as the Lehigh women's cross country team placed fifth at the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational. Junior Christina Yakaboski was a top-finisher for Lehigh, placing 29th overall with a time of 22:18.4.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Challenging Summer Experiences Have Betlow Ready To Compete In Senior Season

This summer, Lehigh men's basketball senior Jake Betlow learned a lot about the financial technology platform iCapital. He also took invaluable life lessons along the way. "Being the youngest person in the firm by far, I was able to mature on a daily basis just by being around people who had been in the work force for seven years and know what they're doing," he said. "I was able to ask the right questions and had to get over my hesitation to feel uncomfortable. New York City is a very high-paced, uncomfortable, demanding, strenuous, stressful city. People demand instant results, people demand a lot and they demand hard work at all times."
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Darian Cruz To Represent Puerto Rico In Upcoming World Championships

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh NCAA Champion Darian Cruz '18 is headed to Belgrade, Serbia to compete at 57 kg in freestyle at the UWW World Championships, which run from Sept. 10-18. Cruz, will be competing for Puerto Rico with qualification rounds set for Friday, Sept. 16 and repechage and finals set for the following day.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy