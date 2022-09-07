Tarryn Mento, professional in residence at WAER, has been named the station’s news director. The announcement was made by executive director and general manager Chris Bolt. “Tarryn has a professional past that shows commitment to elevating journalism and creativity,” Bolt says. “In the professional in residence role, she has also demonstrated great enthusiasm and energy in helping students learn and grow. I see her as a perfect addition to help WAER with both of our missions: to enlighten, entertain and engage the community; and to provide professional development opportunities to students.”

