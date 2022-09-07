Read full article on original website
Campus Community Invited to Celebrate 50 Years of Bird Library
Bird Library opened its doors to the Syracuse University community for the first time in September of 1972. As the University and Syracuse University Libraries marks Bird Library’s 50th anniversary, the campus community is invited to commemorate this occasion during a celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 3-5 p.m. on the first floor of Bird Library.
English for Lawyers Offers Interactive Learning for Prospective LL.M. Students
Silence filled the room as the judge took her seat. Lawyers shuffled through their notes one last time while the jury prepared to listen about the criminal actions of a man who fled the state of Florida. Olga Oganesyan, assistant director of academic programs at the English Language Institute, smiled...
Syracuse University Joins Consortium in NSF I-Corps Hub’s $15M STEM Innovation Program
Syracuse University has joined nine other colleges in the newly awarded National Science Foundation (NSF) Innovation Corps (I-Corps): Interior Northeast Region Hub (IN I-Corps), a $15 million, five-year investment by the NSF that is designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in STEM programs in rural, economically underserved regions. The NSF...
Kognito Trainings Call to Support Student Mental Health
The Barnes Center at The Arch constructs experiences to help students discover their personal wellness journey, while simultaneously inviting those seeking to support students to strengthen a community of care. The latest in the pursuit of enhancing student focused health and wellness is the Fall 2022 launch of Kognito, a...
Tarryn Mento Named WAER News Director
Tarryn Mento, professional in residence at WAER, has been named the station’s news director. The announcement was made by executive director and general manager Chris Bolt. “Tarryn has a professional past that shows commitment to elevating journalism and creativity,” Bolt says. “In the professional in residence role, she has also demonstrated great enthusiasm and energy in helping students learn and grow. I see her as a perfect addition to help WAER with both of our missions: to enlighten, entertain and engage the community; and to provide professional development opportunities to students.”
COVID-19 Update: New York State Changes Policy for Masking on Public Transportation
Earlier this week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that effective immediately, masks are no longer required on public transportation in the state of New York. As such, effective today Syracuse University will transition to a masking optional policy for passengers traveling on campus buses, trolleys and other forms of University-provided shared transportation. As always, we continue to support members of our campus community who make a personal choice to wear a mask in any setting or situation while on campus.
Statement from Provost Gretchen Ritter, Chief Student Experience Officer Allen Groves and DPS Chief Craig Stone
Yesterday afternoon, a poster with troubling imagery and threatening language, was discovered on a wall in the Nancy Cantor Warehouse. After a quick response and investigation by the Department of Public Safety, Syracuse Police Department and the FBI, it was determined that the poster was submitted as part of a class project in the College of Visual and Performing Arts and was subsequently placed by the student on a wall near a public elevator, which was not a part of the assignment.
Special Screening of Samantha Cheng’s ‘Honor and Duty: The Mississippi Delta Chinese’ on Friday, Sept. 16
The University welcomes journalist and filmmaker Samantha Cheng for a special screening of her documentary, “Honor and Duty: The Mississippi Delta Chinese,” followed by a Q&A session on Friday, Sept. 16, in the National Veterans Resource Center at the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building. The evening will...
