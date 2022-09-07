Read full article on original website
Brown: Two games into season, hope wains for No. 6 Texas A&M after loss to App State
We’re two games into Texas A&M’s football season and names can already be etched onto the team MVP plaque. When the College Football Playoff’s board of managers made up of 11 university presidents and chancellors — the real MVPs — voted to expand the CFP to 12 teams last week, it gave the Aggies future hope against the bitter reality that reared its ugly head again Saturday at Kyle Field.
Three quick takes from Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State
Here’s three quick takeaways from Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State:. Appalachian State earned another huge upset win Saturday, something the Mountaineers are known for. The Aggies, meanwhile, suffered the kind of loss that begs the question how good are they?. A&M was a three-score favorites despite...
Brown's grades: Texas A&M offense fails passable test in Appalachian State
Here’s how The Eagle’s Travis L. Brown graded Texas A&M’s performance against Appalachian State. What went right: Absolutely nothing. Texas A&M posted 186 yards of offense on 38 total plays. The fewest A&M has ever run in a game was 29 against SMU in 1945 as part of a 3-0 Aggie win. Sure, some of Saturday’s loss falls on the defense, but it’s easily A&M’s worst offensive showing in the Jimbo Fisher era.
Appalachian State upsets No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14
Texas A&M and Appalachian State played just over 300 feet above sea level on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field. It seemed the No. 6 Aggies played with a severe case of altitude sickness in their 17-14 loss to the unranked Mountaineers. The defeat doesn’t derail A&M’s entire season but now leaves a team with championship aspirations searching for answers.
Appalachian State-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter breakdown
Personnel update: Texas A&M freshman defensive tackle Walter Nolen did not dress Saturday and wore a protective boot on his right leg. A&M center Bryce Foster also was not available for the second straight game after missing the opener with an illness. Matthew Wykoff started in Foster’s place. Foster, a sophomore, made 12 starts last season. Aggie cornerback Jaylon Jones did not play, and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson was not in uniform.
Aggie volleyball team wins fifth straight with four-set victory over Ragin’ Cajuns
Caroline Meuth had 13 kills, and Logan Lednicky had 11 to lead the Texas A&M volleyball team past Louisiana-Lafayette 25-12, 16-25, 25-13, 25-12 on Friday at Reed Arena. A&M (6-2) outhit ULL .281 to .054 and had nine team blocks to the Ragin’ Cajuns’ five. Madison Bowser had five blocks, and Lednicky had four. Ciera Hecht also had seven kills for the Aggies, and Lauren Hogan had 12 digs and two aces.
Cessna: Too early to judge Haynes King's reign as Aggies' quarterback
It’s taken Haynes King 364 days to hit the reset button, and Aggie fans are hopeful good things happen to those who wait. A year ago the Texas A&M quarterback went into the second start of his career looking to improve on the potential he showed in a 41-10 victory over Kent State. Seven offensive plays into his day at Empower Field in Denver, he was gone with a season-ending injury.
Texas A&M soccer team's defensive miscues result in 2-1 loss to TCU
There isn’t much the Texas A&M soccer team’s defensive duo of Karlina Sample and Katie Smith haven’t seen in their seven combined years of college experience, but playing with three defenders on the back line is something relatively new for the Aggie defense, and it showed Thursday.
Aggie volleyball team to host Ragin’ Cajuns on Friday
ULL (4-2) won its last time out, beating Texas-San Antonio 30-28, 24-26, 25-19, 14-25, 15-8 on Saturday in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Texas A&M football team looks for a more businesslike effort against Appalachian State
Texas A&M’s season opener against Sam Houston State was never in doubt, but the way the Aggies played in the 31-0 victory raised plenty of question marks as to whether they deserve to be the sixth-ranked team in the country. Inexperience seemed to be a huge culprit. Nine players...
Cessna's pick: Aggies enjoy improved play on a sunny day against Mountaineers
Appalachian State is known for upsetting fifth-ranked Michigan in 2007, and the Mountaineers almost bagged another big one last week when they lost a 63-61 shootout against North Carolina. But App State’s chances of upsetting sixth-ranked Texas A&M are less than Kyle Field experiencing a longer lightning delay after Mother Nature’s three-hour timeout last week.
Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State
Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field on Saturday as the Aggies host Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 11 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff. Kids’ Yell with Aggie yell leaders is at...
Pop quiz with Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson
Texas A&M senior safety Demani Richardson returned for his fourth season in Aggieland after starting all 12 games last season and finishing third on the team in tackles with 65. He’s one of the team’s leaders on the field, but away from the field, Richardson says he is serious about gaming and fashion. He sat down with Eagle sports writer Travis L. Brown to take Game Day’s pop quiz this week ahead of the Aggies’ Week 2 matchup with Appalachian State:
Vote now in the Week 3 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Burtin did a little bit of everything in Brazos Christian’s 45-0 shutout win over Village. Burtin had five receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns. The three scores were from 86, 75 and 25 yards. He also rushed for 57 yards on five carries and had a 63-yard punt return.
A&M Consolidated football team loses to Lufkin 31-14
Lufkin running back Kedren Young stole the show Friday night at Tigerland Stadium, running for 263 yards and two touchdowns to help the Panthers top A&M Consolidated 31-14 in nondistrict play. “Lufkin’s a good team, and I told the guys they’re going to be a good team,” Consol head coach...
Texas A&M soccer team earns 11th straight United Soccer Coaches academic award
The Texas A&M soccer team earned the United Soccer Coaches’ team academic award for the 2021-22 school year, giving the Aggies the honor for the 11th straight year and 13th overall. A&M had a team grade-point average of 3.43 over the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022. Teams...
College Station JV Black 29, Temple JV A 28
TEMPLE — Running back Kyrrence Young rushed for four touchdowns, and Will Bradford, Fabian Baez, Cole Goodlett and Cooper Martindale helped lead the Cougar defense as the College Station JV Black football team beat Temple JV A 29-28 on Thursday. RJ Casas threw a two-point conversion pass to fullback...
A&M Consolidated freshman White 36, Lufkin freshman B 8
Five different Tigers scored touchdowns as the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team beat Lufkin B 36-8 on Thursday. Consol’s Marco Steptoe, Willie McMurry and Josiah Flippen each ran for a touchdown, while Darius Scott caught a 61-yard TD pass from Flippen. Kash Gonzales also returned a fumble 55 yards for a score.
Bryan knocks off Brenham 55-42 thanks to Tyson Turner's standout performance
BRENHAM — It’s a nearly seven-hour drive from Bryan High School to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, where Viking wide receiver Tyson Turner will have an unofficial visit with Texas Tech on Saturday. Every minute will be worth the wait when he gets to share the performance he...
Brazos Christian 45, The Village 0
Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin caught five passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns, and Tyler Prince ran for 141 yards and two more scores on just seven carries to power the Eagles past The Village 45-0 on Friday in nondistrict play. Brazos Christian (1-1) opened the scoring on Jackson...
