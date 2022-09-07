ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Brown: Two games into season, hope wains for No. 6 Texas A&M after loss to App State

We’re two games into Texas A&M’s football season and names can already be etched onto the team MVP plaque. When the College Football Playoff’s board of managers made up of 11 university presidents and chancellors — the real MVPs — voted to expand the CFP to 12 teams last week, it gave the Aggies future hope against the bitter reality that reared its ugly head again Saturday at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Three quick takes from Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State

Here’s three quick takeaways from Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State:. Appalachian State earned another huge upset win Saturday, something the Mountaineers are known for. The Aggies, meanwhile, suffered the kind of loss that begs the question how good are they?. A&M was a three-score favorites despite...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brown's grades: Texas A&M offense fails passable test in Appalachian State

Here’s how The Eagle’s Travis L. Brown graded Texas A&M’s performance against Appalachian State. What went right: Absolutely nothing. Texas A&M posted 186 yards of offense on 38 total plays. The fewest A&M has ever run in a game was 29 against SMU in 1945 as part of a 3-0 Aggie win. Sure, some of Saturday’s loss falls on the defense, but it’s easily A&M’s worst offensive showing in the Jimbo Fisher era.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Appalachian State upsets No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14

Texas A&M and Appalachian State played just over 300 feet above sea level on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field. It seemed the No. 6 Aggies played with a severe case of altitude sickness in their 17-14 loss to the unranked Mountaineers. The defeat doesn’t derail A&M’s entire season but now leaves a team with championship aspirations searching for answers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Appalachian State-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter breakdown

Personnel update: Texas A&M freshman defensive tackle Walter Nolen did not dress Saturday and wore a protective boot on his right leg. A&M center Bryce Foster also was not available for the second straight game after missing the opener with an illness. Matthew Wykoff started in Foster’s place. Foster, a sophomore, made 12 starts last season. Aggie cornerback Jaylon Jones did not play, and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson was not in uniform.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie volleyball team wins fifth straight with four-set victory over Ragin’ Cajuns

Caroline Meuth had 13 kills, and Logan Lednicky had 11 to lead the Texas A&M volleyball team past Louisiana-Lafayette 25-12, 16-25, 25-13, 25-12 on Friday at Reed Arena. A&M (6-2) outhit ULL .281 to .054 and had nine team blocks to the Ragin’ Cajuns’ five. Madison Bowser had five blocks, and Lednicky had four. Ciera Hecht also had seven kills for the Aggies, and Lauren Hogan had 12 digs and two aces.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna: Too early to judge Haynes King's reign as Aggies' quarterback

It’s taken Haynes King 364 days to hit the reset button, and Aggie fans are hopeful good things happen to those who wait. A year ago the Texas A&M quarterback went into the second start of his career looking to improve on the potential he showed in a 41-10 victory over Kent State. Seven offensive plays into his day at Empower Field in Denver, he was gone with a season-ending injury.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M soccer team's defensive miscues result in 2-1 loss to TCU

There isn’t much the Texas A&M soccer team’s defensive duo of Karlina Sample and Katie Smith haven’t seen in their seven combined years of college experience, but playing with three defenders on the back line is something relatively new for the Aggie defense, and it showed Thursday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna's pick: Aggies enjoy improved play on a sunny day against Mountaineers

Appalachian State is known for upsetting fifth-ranked Michigan in 2007, and the Mountaineers almost bagged another big one last week when they lost a 63-61 shootout against North Carolina. But App State’s chances of upsetting sixth-ranked Texas A&M are less than Kyle Field experiencing a longer lightning delay after Mother Nature’s three-hour timeout last week.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State

Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field on Saturday as the Aggies host Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The Aggie Fan Zone outside Kyle Field opens at 11 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before kickoff. Kids’ Yell with Aggie yell leaders is at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Pop quiz with Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson

Texas A&M senior safety Demani Richardson returned for his fourth season in Aggieland after starting all 12 games last season and finishing third on the team in tackles with 65. He’s one of the team’s leaders on the field, but away from the field, Richardson says he is serious about gaming and fashion. He sat down with Eagle sports writer Travis L. Brown to take Game Day’s pop quiz this week ahead of the Aggies’ Week 2 matchup with Appalachian State:
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Vote now in the Week 3 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll

The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Burtin did a little bit of everything in Brazos Christian’s 45-0 shutout win over Village. Burtin had five receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns. The three scores were from 86, 75 and 25 yards. He also rushed for 57 yards on five carries and had a 63-yard punt return.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated football team loses to Lufkin 31-14

Lufkin running back Kedren Young stole the show Friday night at Tigerland Stadium, running for 263 yards and two touchdowns to help the Panthers top A&M Consolidated 31-14 in nondistrict play. “Lufkin’s a good team, and I told the guys they’re going to be a good team,” Consol head coach...
LUFKIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station JV Black 29, Temple JV A 28

TEMPLE — Running back Kyrrence Young rushed for four touchdowns, and Will Bradford, Fabian Baez, Cole Goodlett and Cooper Martindale helped lead the Cougar defense as the College Station JV Black football team beat Temple JV A 29-28 on Thursday. RJ Casas threw a two-point conversion pass to fullback...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated freshman White 36, Lufkin freshman B 8

Five different Tigers scored touchdowns as the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team beat Lufkin B 36-8 on Thursday. Consol’s Marco Steptoe, Willie McMurry and Josiah Flippen each ran for a touchdown, while Darius Scott caught a 61-yard TD pass from Flippen. Kash Gonzales also returned a fumble 55 yards for a score.
LUFKIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Christian 45, The Village 0

Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin caught five passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns, and Tyler Prince ran for 141 yards and two more scores on just seven carries to power the Eagles past The Village 45-0 on Friday in nondistrict play. Brazos Christian (1-1) opened the scoring on Jackson...
BRYAN, TX

