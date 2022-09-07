Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
State of Art: Painter Scott Clendaniel takes a lighthearted approach to his Alaska-themed paintings
This week on State of Art we’re hearing from artist Scott Clendaniel. He combines his love of the outdoors, beer and positive vibes in his work. In addition to landscapes and other Alaska scenes, when scanning through his collection of paintings, you might find X-wings from Star Wars flying over Denali, an octopus hitting up some fresh powder on skis, or local beers in the foreground of an epic background. You can find his paintings on display at Turnagain Brewing until October 6.
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: Students from Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn why Anchorage saw record rainfall in August
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The school year is just getting started, but the students at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School are already getting important lessons about science, language, and culture. In this week’s weather lab the fourth graders are learning how meteorologists monitor the weather across the large state of Alaska,...
akbizmag.com
Adventure Green Alaska Program Expands Its Ranks
Visit Anchorage is certified sustainable, and not just for welcoming visitors at a log cabin. Four more businesses have joined the Adventure Green Alaska program for sustainable tourism, which is managed by the Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA). Certified Conscious. Alaska Luxury Tours, Alaska Native Heritage Center, Visit Anchorage, and...
alaskapublic.org
Hometown Alaska: Meet the Log Cabin Quilters and find out what they do with all the quilts they create
With winter coming on, maybe you need a cozy, creative activity you can do with friends that adds up to something beautiful?. Today’s Hometown Alaska introduces the Anchorage Log Cabin Quilters Guild. Their unjuried annual Great Alaska Quilt Show is Sept. 17-18. With something like 100 quilts on display, and another 50 small quilts up for auction, you can get a good idea of what this group does. The annual fundraising event is free to attend and has moved from the old Conoco Phillips building to a new location, First United Methodist Church at 725 W 9th Avenue. Parking is also free.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktna.org
Summer Survey
As summer winds down in Talkeetna, KTNA did a quick survey of spokespeople from some local businesses to see how it went. Talkeetna Air Taxi: Well, we haven’t looked over the numbers yet, but I would say it was a pretty robust number of people through the town this year. I think anybody can attest to that.
ktna.org
Thank You Talkeetna: An Essay
Nell Salzman moved to Talkeetna to work as an intern at KTNA for the summer. She wrote this short piece reflecting on her experience. As I sat in the park listening to folk music on my first Friday in Talkeetna, a woman came over and told me she was selling moose turds for charity.
unusualplaces.org
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wal-Mike’s in Trapper Creek is the go-to for locals and tourists searching for anything!
Mike Carpenter didn’t set out to have a store that carries just about everything from beaver skulls, totem poles, fuses and motor oil, but that’s exactly what his store, Wal-Mike’s has become. The Trapper Creek landmark is a destination for Alaskans as well as those on their vacation. Mike moved to Trapper Creek in 1964 after he graduated from Anchorage High School and never looked back. Now days at age 77 he says his store has just ‘evolved’ into a hodgepodge of everything. He and his store have been featured in national magazines and television shows but, Mike says all that attention hasn’t changed him and he’s the same 18-year-old man that headed north, curious for adventure. These days Mike is happily married and his son and grandchildren live close by. Visits are daily and the store? He says it’s not going anywhere soon. Here’s Mike Carpenter’s Allgood News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Out of the Darkness Community Walk
Small landslide forces evacuation of Anchorage apartment complex. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Updated: 20 hours ago. Since taking office in July...
alaskapublic.org
Bronson administration to close Centennial campground on Sep. 30 as rec center shelters become available
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson plans on closing a city-run campground — which has become a makeshift homeless camp — at the end of the month. Since late June, after the Sullivan Arena mass shelter was closed, homeless residents have slept in tents and cars at the Centennial Park Campground in Northeast Anchorage. The Bronson administration bussed people to the campsite from Sullivan, and waived camping fees.
Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles
In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alaskan Hunter Gets Mauled by Brown Bear After Mistaking it for Dead
It’s legal to hunt certain brown bears during designated seasons in Alaska. But hunting a fellow predator always puts your own life on the line. This past Thursday morning, an Alaskan hunting party set out to the Ship Creek area of Anchorage to hunt one of the most dangerous animals on the planet: a brown bear. And a brown bear they did find.
kinyradio.com
University of Alaska regents get preview of employee pay increase, but labor deal remains uncertain
Faculty union members protest as University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Sean Parnell speaks at a Sept. 8, 2022, University of Alaska Board of Regents meeting in Juneau, Alaska. (Video screenshot) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - The University of Alaska Board of Regents received a preview of a plan to raise...
kinyradio.com
Dividend checks will be just more than $3.2K for eligible residents
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be $3,284 for each eligible Alaskan. Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284. That makes this year’s dividend the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Alaskans who selected direct deposit...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected
Governor Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell announced two leadership changes on Aug. 31, after Deputy Commissioner Leon Morgan announced his retirement after 25 years of state service. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell. Updated: 7 hours ago.
alaskasnewssource.com
A big fall storm arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Heavy rain expected across Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain continues to build into Southcentral Alaska, as an atmospheric river is taking aim at the region. While the rain has been light for most of the morning, heavier rain has been falling through Prince William Sound. It’s here where nearly an inch of rain has already fallen as of 6 a.m., with significantly more expected through the day.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two complaints surrounding alleged illegal gambling filed with the Anchorage Police Department more than a year ago were closed, the police records division confirmed, apparently with no follow-up investigation. The complaints were filed against West Side Arcade, formerly located in a strip mall at 3600 Minnesota...
thealaska100.com
Warm up with Anchorage’s best bowls of ramen
It’s hard to think of anything more satisfying after the first cold snap than digging into a piping hot bowl of ramen with rich broth, slurp-worthy noodles and a perfectly soft boiled egg. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite ramen spots in Anchorage to celebrate the changing...
Comments / 0