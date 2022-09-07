Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
Packers at Vikings: Three Reasons to Worry
Among this week’s reasons to worry: Is Green Bay’s run defense good enough to stop Dalvin Cook? Not even Joe Barry has that answer.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant NFL Upset This Weekend
Colin Cowherd unveiled his "Blazin' 5" for Week 1 of the NFL season during this Friday's edition of The Herd. Cowherd is going with a bold prediction to kick off the regular season. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Detroit Lions shocking the Philadelphia Eagles at home this Sunday.
Week 1 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears kick off the 2022 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off the Matt Eberflus era. But these teams couldn’t be any further apart in terms of public perception. The 49ers are expected to contend for the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, many believe the Bears are destined to finish among the worst teams in the league.
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams
Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
Why the 2022 49ers Will Win the Super Bowl
The 49ers legitimately could have the No. 1 offense and the No. 1 defense in the NFL. They're that good.
Cooper Kupp responds to Rams' Week 1 loss with 3 words on Twitter
Cooper Kupp was one of the only bright spots from the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, picking up right where he left off as the best receiver in football. He caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
Yardbarker
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 3-word reaction to being photoshopped into Bills jersey
Odell Beckham Jr. was vocal that he’d be watching the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills season opener closely. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver even hinted that the winner could decide where he’d end up signing. After the Bills demolished the Rams on their own home field, Odell Beckham Jr....
Bears and 49ers: Who Wins and Why
Analysis and Prediction: Coach Matt Eberflus' HITS principle, the efforts of Ryan Poles and Justin Fields' improvement in a new offense all go on display in the opener against the 49ers.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
AthlonSports.com
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
Raiders or Aces? Mark Davis annoyed he's being forced to choose: 'It makes no sense' | Opinion
It's an exciting time for Mark Davis with the Raiders kicking off and the Aces in the WNBA Finals. He just wishes they both weren't playing Sunday.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Star's Week 1 Status In Jeopardy After Missing Thursday's Practice
The San Francisco 49ers offense may not be at full strength when they open the 2022 season on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Star tight end George Kittle was not present at practice on Thursday. Kittle, 28, is dealing with a groin injury. It's not believed to be serious, but...
Ryan Clark Names NFL Team With Best Trio Of Skill Players
During this Friday's edition of Get Up, the crew discussed if the Green Bay Packers will win the NFC North again. This led to Ryan Clark raving about the skill players on the Minnesota Vikings. Clark believes the Vikings have the best trio of skill players in the league in...
Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury
An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman
With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
‘Thursday Night Football’ Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Bills vs. Rams ‘TNF’ Game Live
Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California, the Bills and Rams collide in the first NFL game of the regular season!. The new season begins with a marquee matchup as the defending champs host a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The Rams have won their last five Kickoff Weekend games, which is the longest active streak in the NFC. But Josh Allen and the Bills are a formidable opponent. Buffalo’s 2021 campaign ended during a shootout loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs. Will this be the year the Bills make it back to the Super Bowl?
