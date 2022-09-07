ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Chicago, IL
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction

The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Bears#American Football
Yardbarker

Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements

Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks

The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury

An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman

With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Decider.com

‘Thursday Night Football’ Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Bills vs. Rams ‘TNF’ Game Live

Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California, the Bills and Rams collide in the first NFL game of the regular season!. The new season begins with a marquee matchup as the defending champs host a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The Rams have won their last five Kickoff Weekend games, which is the longest active streak in the NFC. But Josh Allen and the Bills are a formidable opponent. Buffalo’s 2021 campaign ended during a shootout loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs. Will this be the year the Bills make it back to the Super Bowl?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy