Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. BATCH MICROCREAMERY: Downtown Allentown Market, North Seventh Street. The ice cream maker has stopped operating in Center City Allentown but has plans in the works. "The...
wlvr.org
In Allentown, Gov. Wolf celebrates early learning funding, unveils free breakfast program
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf visited the Volunteers of America Children’s Center in Allentown to celebrate increased state funding for early education in this year’s budget. He also came with a big announcement: free breakfast for every child enrolled in school this academic year. It takes...
Times News
Dr. Gregory joins Valley Oral Surgery
Joshua John Gregory, DMD, has joined the surgical staff of Valley Oral Surgery. An Allentown native, Gregory completed his doctor of dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2018, and then obtained his advanced four-year certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Geisinger Health System. He is joining...
thevalleyledger.com
BOSCOLA SECURES $100,000 STATE GRANT FOR BETHLEHEM FOOD CO-OP
Bethlehem, September 9, 2022 – – State Senator Lisa Boscola announced today that she has secured a $100,000 grant for the Bethlehem Food Co-Op to assist in the construction of the kitchen at the community owned grocery store to be located in Bethlehem’s downtown. “The Bethlehem Food...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem City Council approves Banana Factory demolition
On Aug. 2, Bethlehem City Council approved ArtsQuest’s plan to demolish the Banana Factory Arts and Education Center and replace it with a new arts facility for the South Side community. ArtsQuest is a nonprofit organization that provides arts and education to the Lehigh Valley community through their facilities...
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
WFMZ-TV Online
More than 50 vendors at the Phillipsburg Railroad Festival
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Saturday marks the first-ever Phillipsburg Railroad Festival. It's happening this weekend in Warren County, New Jersey. The event will celebrate 170 years of rail in Phillipsburg and the town's prominence as a transportation hub. There will be more than 50 vendors, music, railroad historians, a free mini...
Pa. Turnpike to be closed this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown
Both sides of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for part of this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges. The closures are for crews to install new overhead beams for a new bridge carrying Vera Cruz Road over the turnpike at mile marker A49.67 in Lehigh County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tentative agreement reached for nursing home workers, including Easton home
A tentative agreement was reached Friday for striking nursing home workers at more than a dozen Pennsylvania nursing homes, including one in Easton, according to a news release. Union members will vote on the agreement in the coming days, according to the release from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania on Friday, Sept....
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
Striking workers reach agreement with health care companies
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One week after nursing home workers across the state went on strike, a tentative agreement has been reached for some employees. That agreement affects workers at facilities owned by Priority Healthcare and Comprehensive Healthcare. Workers started striking last Friday, demanding better work conditions and better...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sauconsource.com
UPDATE: Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident Case
UPDATE (Sept. 8, 2022): Lower Saucon Township Police announced Thursday that Johanna Foods Inc. of Flemington, N.J., is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Easton Road, Lower Saucon Township, on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at approximately 4:45 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or submit a tip via the LSTPD Crimewatch Tip Line and reference Inc. #20220831M4702.
Dealer wanted in sale of heroin that left 30-year-old Northampton Co. man dead, DA says
Authorities in Lehigh County obtained an arrest warrant Friday in a 2020 drug overdose that left a 30-year-old Northampton County man dead, according to a news release. Lehigh County Jim Martin and Whitehall Township police Chief Michael Marks announced in the release Natalia Hellriegel faces a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death and related felony and misdemeanor counts.
WFMZ-TV Online
A new jail could be coming to Berks County
READING, Pa. -- A new jail could be coming to Berks County. Berks Commissioners say they're holding an informal town hall to discuss the project later this month. It will be an hour-long hybrid session at the Services Center. It will also stream online on the county's Facebook page and...
Winning $500K Match 6 Ticket Sold In Lehigh County
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Lehigh County. The Match 6 ticket for the Wednesday, Sept. 7 drawing was sold at Quick Stop Mini Mart on Walbert Avenue in Allentown, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 3-14-15-29-34-45. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Large police presence spotted in Allentown Friday night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A large police presence in Allentown Friday night. Officers searched the area near American Parkway and West Gordon Street just after 10:00 p.m. It is still unclear what the officers were responding to. 69 News will bring you updates on air and online as more information becomes...
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
Times News
Palmerton women dress as unicorns for 3-mile walk
Palmerton area youth came into contact with some walking unicorns Friday morning. That would be in the form of Tammy Strahan and Tracy Phillips, who dressed up in their unicorn costumes as part of their 3-mile walk through town. The unicorn-clad duo from Palmerton began their trek at 8 a.m....
Comments / 0