Pierre, SD

drgnews.com

Governor Volleyball Slams Sturgis

STURGIS – Pierre Governor Volleyball cruised past Sturgis Friday 25-11, 25-12, 25-5 to start the season 7-0 for the second year in a row. 41 of the Governors’ 75 points were on kills, with Ayvrie Kaiser leading with 14. Reese Terwilliger added eight, with MaKenna Schlekeway adding six and Remington Price providing five. Kaiser had three of Pierre’s eight aces and Aleise Christopherson added two. Kaiser also had two scoring blocks.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Hughes County State’s Attorney to oversee investigation into Gov. Noem

The state Government Accountability Board has voted to refer a complaint (Complaint No. 2021-04) involving South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the Office of the Attorney General. The investigation and any decision regarding charges will be overseen by Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LaMie. A news release from the AG’s...
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rhoden hits campaign trail in Western South Dakota

WALL, S.D. — Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden was on the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday, traveling from Midland to Philip to Wall and then onto Murdo. When asked why, Rhoden said yes, it is an election year, but that he and Governor Kristi Noem like getting the chance to quote “get out in the real world.”
WALL, SD
drgnews.com

Stanley County School gets spotlight donated to theater department

The Stanley County Schools theater department has received a donation of an LED spotlight. Connie and Gary Grittner purchased the spotlight to replace one of the school’s older ones. The LED light will allow the cast and crew to better illuminate areas of the stage during their upcoming productions.
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
Pierre, SD
Sports
Pierre, SD
Education
drgnews.com

Thanksgiving target date to reopen stretch of Hughes County road south of Harrold closed for bridge replacement

Work continues on a Hughes County bridge on 321st Avenue about 1.5 miles south of Harrold, near the cemetery. A Hughes County official says the old bridge has been removed and work on the foundations for the new bridge continues. 321st Avenue will remain closed until the replacement structure is in place, which will likely take several months because the contractors are dealing with quite a bit of water in the drainage under the bridge.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
drgnews.com

SD Highway 273 road closure starts today for box culvert repair work in Lyman County

A construction project to repair two box culverts in Lyman County is scheduled to begin today (Sept. 8, 2022), which means a stretch of SD Highway 273 is closed. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the project begins on Highway 273 at the box culvert site located approximately 3.5 miles north of Kennebec (mile marker 66) and will end at the box culvert site located approximately 6.5 miles north of Kennebec (mile marker 69). To complete this work, SD Highway 273 will be temporarily closed at each of the two box culvert sites.
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre man sentenced for Failure to Appear charge related to 2017 jury trial

A federal judge has determined the punishment for a 44 year old man from Pierre convicted of Failure to Appear. Michael Pomani sentenced to time served of two months in federal prison, one year of supervised release with a condition that he be placed on home confinement for two months, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100. Pomani was also ordered to pay $16,800 in restitution to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the care of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation as a result of his illegal sale of bald eagle feathers, hawk wings and owl feathers.
PIERRE, SD

