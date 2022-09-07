A federal judge has determined the punishment for a 44 year old man from Pierre convicted of Failure to Appear. Michael Pomani sentenced to time served of two months in federal prison, one year of supervised release with a condition that he be placed on home confinement for two months, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100. Pomani was also ordered to pay $16,800 in restitution to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the care of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation as a result of his illegal sale of bald eagle feathers, hawk wings and owl feathers.

