Green Bay, WI

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings

Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction

The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season

Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements

Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Aaron Rodgers on Packers TE Robert Tonyan: 'He looks great'

The Green Bay Packers have a few questions remaining on their depth chart in the passing game before Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiver Allen Lazard’s status is unclear after being stepped on. Christian Watson may or may not be acclimated enough to play his first live snap in a real game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his work cut out for him.
Packers vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch and a prediction for season opener

The Green Bay Packers will open the 2022 regular season on the road against the rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Matt LaFleur’s team, fresh off a third-straight 13-win season, are getting the first shot at the Vikings under the new leadership of coach Kevin O’Connell, who replaced Mike Zimmer after previously working under Sean McVay with the Rams.
Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture

The Green Bay Packers received a pair of concerning updates on wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that both players did not practice on Friday. This is a troubling update given that the Packers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Both Lazard and […] The post Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Michigan's Quarterback Situation

Michigan's quarterback competition is expected to come to an end fairly soon. After starting Cade McNamara at quarterback in Michigan's season opener, head coach Jim Harbaugh named J.J. McCarthy the team's starter for Week 2. Speaking on “Urban’s Take with Tim May" this week, former Ohio State head coach Urban...
