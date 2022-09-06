Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Doggy Day Out" at Teller County Animal Shelter Provides a Welcome Respite for Shelter DogsColorado JillTeller County, CO
Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation SystemColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Johns Hopkins, cannabis advocacy group discover medical marijuana health benefitsMargaret JacksonColorado Springs, CO
Baby Goats, Puppies, Yoga, and Brews - the Quintessential Colorado ExperienceColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Discover 8 unique DougCo Air B and Bs perfect for staycationsNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Related
FOX21News.com
Try downtown’s newest bar this Saturday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Trainwreck is the newest bar in town! Locals are invited to check out all that’s hip and fun at Trainwreck’s grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 10. The bar is located in the 800 block of South Sierra Madre Street in downtown. The bar features...
uccs.edu
Seven places to study at the Ent Center
Just a short walk or ride from campus, the Ent Center for the Arts is a great place to catch up on classwork. With both indoor and outdoor options, the building offers quiet, beautiful spaces – and plenty of art to inspire you during study breaks. Check out these...
Tales of Dancing Orbs + Glowing Graves at Old Colorado Cemetery
The state of Colorado saw quite a bit of growth in its infancy back in the mining boom days of the 1800s. In fact, an influx of people led to it officially becoming a state in 1876 thus the nickname 'The Centennial State' came into fruition. Because of Colorado's rich...
KKTV
Colorado Springs turtle in the running for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs turtle is in the running for “America’s Favorite Pet.”. The owner of “Snow White” reached out to 11 News on Wednesday as voting in the latest round of competition ends Thursday evening. Maurice says he’s had Snow White, a leucistic snapping turtle, since she was a hatchling. Maurice is a disabled combat veteran who was deployed twice, once to Iraq for 15 months and a second time to Afghanistan for 13 months. Maurice explained Snow White serves not only as a pet but as a support animal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecatalystnews.com
CC Shifts to “Strongly Recommending Wearing Masks Indoors”
September 9, 2022 | NEWS | By Leigh Walden | Illustration by Jubilee Rivera-Hernandez. In a lot of ways, campus feels like it’s returned to a pre-pandemic normal. Without mandatory testing, mask mandates, and Zoom classes, one could be convinced that the pandemic is no longer a concern of the Colorado College community. However, with 28 active cases as of last Friday, it’s clear COVID-19 is still very much a reality on campus, and this year there are less comprehensive strategies to mitigate it.
A father and son’s passion inspires the opening of Culture Cave
COLORADO SPRINGS — Inside the UFO-looking building on North Academy Boulevard is a newly opened thrift store called Culture Cave Vintage Goods. “We call it the UFO building or the spaceship building. It’s basically a late seventies dome-style building,” said Brandon Miera, Co-Founder of Culture Cave Vintage Goods. Brandon and Rodan Miera share a passion […]
Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation System
(Colorado Springs, CO) A wonderful gem on the United States Air Force Academy campus is the Planetarium and STEM Center which offers free movies and live shows to the public. The planetarium was built in 1959 to teach celestial navigation classes to the cadets. With technological advances, the cadets no longer needed these courses, and the planetarium was closed in 2004.
Colorado Springs homeless battle living on the streets through heat wave
The Springs Rescue Mission says they are prepared to take an influx of people in who are searching for shade, air conditioning, and water during Wednesday's heat wave
IN THIS ARTICLE
Downtown Castle Rock restaurant closes, blames pandemic mandates
Outside of the former downtown Castle Rock restaurant Siena at the Courtyard.Siena at the Courtyard. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Pandemic mandates hit local businesses hard, many were lucky to survive, but some never managed a comeback and closed permanently.
douglas.co.us
Apply now to be a Colorado Master Gardener
Are you the green thumb your friends go to for gardening advice? Consider making it official by becoming a Colorado Master Gardener with training from Colorado State University. Colorado Master Gardener applications are open Sept. 1 through Oct. 16. Apply at cmg.extension.colostate.edu. Applications will be reviewed by the Douglas County...
coloradosprings.com
Southern Colorado comedian from 'America's Got Talent' to perform in Denver festival
When “America’s Got Talent” notoriously crusty judge Simon Cowell calls your comedy bit “brilliantly funny,” you know you’re doing something right. Pueblo-based comedian Hayden Kristal, who goes by the pronoun “they,” realized their dream last month when they made it to the semifinals on season 17 of the NBC talent competition. They were voted off, but the experience will forever stick to the comedian who was born deaf into a hearing family that didn’t sign.
KRDO
Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun stands tall 85 years later
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Will Rogers Shine of the Sun sits high above the city on Cheyenne Mountain. And its views are as great as its history. 85 years ago, on September 6th 1937, construction was complete and the monolith was dedicated. "You can see Pikes Peak, all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
uccs.edu
Meet a Mountain Lion: Corine Toth, Police Dispatcher
“Meet a Mountain Lion” is a series of stories introducing members of the UCCS community to campus. Meet Corine Toth, police communications technician for the UCCS Police Department. 1. Tell us about your background, and what brought you to UCCS. I have been working in public safety since I...
KRDO
Hiker rescued from Mount Cutler Trail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A hiker is safe after being rescued from an El Paso County trail Friday afternoon. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the High Angle Rescue Team conducted an hours-long rescue Friday. The department says the individual was in stable condition and taken to a...
KKTV
Smoky skies in Colorado... How long with they last?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Y’all saw it this morning and afternoon... smoky skies are very visible in Southern Colorado right now. It’s especially noticeable in the Pikes Peak Region as the mountains have become obscured in Colorado Springs. Below are images of the smoke across the Pikes Peak Region ⬇️⬇️
KRDO
Downtown Colorado Springs traffic and the incline expected to be impacted this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 11th annual What If…Festival of Innovation and Imagination, the 7th annual Firefighter Incline Climb, and the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony will impact access to downtown Colorado Springs and the Manitou Incline. The What If...Festival of Innovation and Imagination returns to Colorado Springs on...
Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
Meet Buster, FOX21’s Pet of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring, Buster, a 12-year-old long-haired chihuahua mix. Buster is a bit timid but warms up quickly. He is a sweet dog that enjoys short walks and likes to be picked up. Buster had kennel mates at […]
New Space Warfighting Center in Colorado Springs to bring 250 new jobs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Aerospace Corporation held a ribbon-cutting celebration Tuesday to unveil its new Space Warfighting Center (SWC) in Colorado Springs. KRDO The new, $100 million center is expected to create 250 future jobs in the Colorado Springs area and is anticipated to have up to a $100 million local economic impact, The post New Space Warfighting Center in Colorado Springs to bring 250 new jobs appeared first on KRDO.
Pets cared for & adopted after former Marine found dead in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Students and faculty at APEX College of Veterinary Technology are rallying to make sure one of its students, who was killed in a shooting in August gets her beloved pets taken care of. On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 7, 26-year-old Alex Paz was found dead at the scene of an officer-involved […]
Comments / 0