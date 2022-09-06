Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Singing in the Rain – Live Stage Production
I grew up with films and TV. This means nothing to kids today, but in the early 1950s family entertainment was severely limited compared to what we have today. Our home on South Ferry in Tacoma was the first on the block to have a TV set. I think we were one of the very few that would travel to downtown Tacoma and see feature films as well. I remember going to the Temple Theatre, the Realto, the Blue Mouse, and even the Lakewood Theatre, which seemed like a one hour drive from Tacoma to Lakewood then regaling my friends the next day with scene by scene details of what they had missed. I don’t recall each and every film we saw, but I’m willing to bet “Singing in the Rain” was one of them.
The Suburban Times
Community Invited to ‘Turning the Tide’ Documentary Premiere September 22
City of Tacoma news story. The City of Tacoma’s Environmental Services Department invites the community to the free screening premiere of “Turning the Tide,” a documentary film that tells the story of the cleanup and revitalization of the Thea Foss Waterway. The event is taking place at...
The Suburban Times
Play To Learn
City of Puyallup announcement. Join the fun as the team from Greentrike (formerly the Children’s Museum of Tacoma) provides activities, songs, and stories. The program is designed for children 6 and under and their families. Registration is required on the Greentrike website. Register here.
The Suburban Times
Japanese TAIKO Drums in Old Town Park
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement. Saturday, Sept. 10 (4 pm) in Old Town Park will be a lively, colorful celebration of Asian cultures in Old Town. Join us for CHIKIRI Taiko drumming in Old Town Park and then walk over to the Chinese Reconciliation Park to take in the Moon Festival.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive a Success
City of Puyallup social media post. The 2022 Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive was a success! Some of the cattle did stop midway through to have little snack on some shrubs. Thank you all for coming out and enjoying some community fun!
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
southsoundmag.com
Local Rapper Making Television Debut
Travis Thompson is making his television debut. Tonight, Sept. 7, the Burien-based rapper is appearing on Reservation Dogs, an acclaimed FX comedy following a quartet of Indigenous teenagers navigating life in rural Oklahoma. The show, which is co-executive produced by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok), is notable for being the first series to have an almost entirely Native ensemble, crew, and writers’ room.
The Suburban Times
Celebrate the McKinley Neighborhood on September 10
City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma, in partnership with the Dometop Neighbors and Eastside Neighborhood Council, are celebrating the McKinley Neighborhood from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 10 at Rogers Playfield (3151 East L. St.) The McKinley Neighborhood Fair will include a bike rodeo, Tacomarama Community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
urbnlivn.com
Lake Sammamish new build with all the views
Looking for mountain and water views? 2812 169th Ave SE in the West Lake Sammamish area of Bellevue has both! This NW Contemporary new build has 180 degree views on the southern end of the lake and nothing to look at except the lake and the Cascades. Perched high on the 10,796 square foot lot, the best feature is the panoramic glass door to the wrap-around deck which looks above the tree tops eastward.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in Seattle This Fall
This summer in Seattle has been packed with restaurant openings. Sushi By Scratch Restaurants, a group by chef Philip Frankland Lee that received a Michelin star in California, started serving a 17-course omakase in Downtown Seattle on September 1. Brendan McGill’s Seabird restaurant on Bainbridge Island has impressed diners with the best ingredients the Puget Sound has to offer since July. And after some delays, a Turkish pop-up from a couple used to working in three-Michelin-starred restaurants is opening up sometime this month in Ballard. It seems like after a long period of hesitancy, chefs and restaurateurs are back to taking risks and making moves in Seattle.
425magazine.com
Tacoma's Iconic Windhover Farm for Sale
An iconic Tacoma estate recently went on the market for $4.9 million. Windhover Farm is the brainchild of Tacoma business magnate James Wiborg, who got his start in manufacturing. In addition to founding Western Plastics, Wiborg also is notable for serving as president of United Pacific Company and heading a Van Meter & Rogers merger that resulted in the present-day chemical distribution company Univar.
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seattle Bar Among The 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Several “lasts” coming up this week
For many, Labor Day signals the end of summer as many seasonal activities wind down and indoor events begin. This week brings several “lasts,” and a couple of firsts to mark on the calendar:. Final Summer Sounds, farmers market. Summer Sounds at Skansie wraps up the season Tuesday,...
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
Real Or Not? Seattle Sonics Return Announced, Then Taken Back
Everyone I know in Seattle is talking about this Tweet that was released yesterday and then deleted about the Seattle Sonics returning. Here is a pic of that Tweet. I literally jumped out of my seat! Seattle has been waiting for this forever! Then the next morning, this tweet was released and the original Tweet was deleted.
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – September 9, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Cedric Lamont Hill; Michael Louis Heinz; Raymond Cyril Monroe; Pauline Marie May; Stephen Ferdinand Kadar Jr. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Stay in This Sexy 1920s Vacation Cabin in Washington [PHOTOS]
If you’re looking to book a cozy romantic getaway this fall or winter, this cute little 1920s cabin is a perfect choice. This Hood Canal hideaway has been recently remodeled and sits in the woods perched on the shores of Hood Canal near Seabeck, Washington. Imagine relaxing in the...
Comments / 0