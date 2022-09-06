I grew up with films and TV. This means nothing to kids today, but in the early 1950s family entertainment was severely limited compared to what we have today. Our home on South Ferry in Tacoma was the first on the block to have a TV set. I think we were one of the very few that would travel to downtown Tacoma and see feature films as well. I remember going to the Temple Theatre, the Realto, the Blue Mouse, and even the Lakewood Theatre, which seemed like a one hour drive from Tacoma to Lakewood then regaling my friends the next day with scene by scene details of what they had missed. I don’t recall each and every film we saw, but I’m willing to bet “Singing in the Rain” was one of them.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO