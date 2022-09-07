ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley returns to practice on Tuesday

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being activated off the team’s physically unable to perform list ten days ago, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley had not been practicing with the team. That changed Tuesday as the former All-Pro returned to practice, according to a tweet from the team’s Twitter account.

Stanley is still attempting to come all the way back from an ankle injury suffered back in 2020. The blindside starter for Baltimore started in Week 1 last season despite feeling rushed to return to the lineup, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Stanley finished the game but would miss the remainder of the season after undergoing season-ending surgery for his ankle.

“It’s going to be in terms of when they tell us, and when he feels like he wants to get out there and do it,” head coach John Harbaugh said to the media last week concerning Stanley’s return. “He knows his ankle, and I know that Ronnie is very determined to be really at his very best when he comes back. That’s kind of part of his thinking on it. So, I trust him with it. I know he’s going to do the right thing and be out there as soon as he can.”

Stanley’s return to the practice field is a great sign but may not mean that he’ll be available in Week 1. Harbaugh also told the media that, ideally, he’d like players coming back from major injuries to have two to three weeks of practice before they play in a game, but, if he is truly serious about leaving in up to Stanley, the Ravens may get their star tackle back in time to face the Jets. In the event he doesn’t return on September 11, last year’s free agent addition, Ja’Wuan James, is listed as Stanley’s backup on the newly released depth chart.

Here a few other rumors coming out of Charm City, starting with another note about the offensive line depth chart:

  • On the Ravens’ depth chart that was released Tuesday, the supposed winner of a position battle was unveiled. The starting left guard on the depth chart is listed as Ben Powers. Powers has been with the Ravens since getting drafted in the fourth-round in 2019. In those three years, Powers has appeared in 30 games, starting 19. He became a full-time starter for the Ravens last season after the team had to reshuffle the offensive line when Stanley got surgery after Week 1. He started the next 12 games before missing the last four games with a foot injury. Then-rookie third-round pick Ben Cleveland filled in for Powers in those four games at left guard and was expected to push him for a starting role this offseason. Additionally, Ravens’ sixth-man Patrick Mekari was available to step in, in case either Powers or Cleveland couldn’t take hold of the starting job.
  • More of the same is being reported in regards to the contract situation surrounding Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Harbaugh reiterated that there has not been a single discussion hinting that Jackson would hold out and not play this season with a new deal. Neither party “has ever hinted at any animosity in negotiations” and, reportedly, Jackson remains “focused on the season.”

Harbaugh explained, “He’s hopeful to get a new contract and we’re hopeful to get him a new contract. All the rest of it is business. There is nothing other than coming to something that is mutually agreeable.”

  • The Ravens worked out veteran linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Labor Day, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Fackrell spent Tuesday with the team, as well, as the team was able to sign him to their practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Fackrell has started games for the Packers, Giants, and Chargers throughout his six years in the league, having his best season in 2018 when he racked up 10.5 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss in Green Bay. Fackrell was placed on the Raiders’ season-ending injured reserve in late-July before being released a month later, so Fackrell joins rookie second-round pick David Ojabo as a pass rusher with whom the Ravens are being patient.

