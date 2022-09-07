Alleged Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti image surfaces: The card supposedly features a custom AD102 implementation and a 600 W TDP

Some mixed feelings about the iPhone 14 launch are starting to creep in, with some wondering just how much of a performance increase the A16 chip in the Pro models offers over the A15, while others have questioned Apple’s naming scheme in regard to the respective chips. For instance, Ming-Chi Kuo opines that the A15 in the iPhone 14 could be called the A16 or A15 Plus, while the iPhone 14 Pro models get an A16 Pro. A known leaker reckons despite the naming situation, the A16 in the iPhone 14 Pro Max will still hit incredible synthetic benchmark performance heights.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO