Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
These are the 10 most reliable used cars you can buy
First things first: these aren’t just our best guesses at reliable cars – this is hard data pulled by Warrantywise from 131,000 used-car insurance plans of cars less than 10 years old. Of course, if people are taking out used-car insurance plans, they’re probably already on the more sensible side of things, which you would imagine might skew the purchasing decisions (and therefore results) a bit. The other side of that coin, of course, is that brave souls are buying old Quattroportes, XJs and Range Rovers and very wisely covering their backside with an aftermarket warranty. The fact is that a reliable car is still a reliable car – whether it’s you or a warranty plan paying to keep them running.
Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
A luxury RV maker says it created the world's first fully electric travel trailer — see inside the $310,000 home on wheels with Starlink connectivity
Legacy RV makers like Winnebago and Thor Industries began unveiling concept electric RVs in early 2022, signaling an impending boom in the market.
WanderBOX Outpost 35 Is A Massive Off-Road RV For Work Or Play
These days, off-road-capable camper vans are rather common. Finding a large RV capable of such adventure, however, isn't common at all. Enter WanderBOX, a Colorado-based company building the Outpost 35 – a Ford-based rig boasting all the amenities of home and work in a 4x4 package that can stay off-grid for weeks at a time. And at $399,000, it's less expensive than many similar-sized vehicles with off-road chops.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One-of-a-Kind Buick Roadmaster Selling at No Reserve
This incredible sports car is a wonderful option for any enthusiast with a taste for driving with the top down. Buick has been a symbol in America for high class, wealth, and status for decades because of their brand image. Essentially, while other brands simply say they are all about style, the Buick manufacturing company backs up their claims. This is most prevalent with their classic models such as the Regal and even some older vehicles made in the 1950s. One particularly good example of that latter distinction comes in the form of a 1954 Buick Roadmaster Convertible which uses its good looks and high performance to be one of the most striking automobiles of the 1950s.
Yamaha updates its adorable little e-Vino electric scooter, boosting its tiny range
The Yamaha e-Vino, a cute little retro-inspired electric scooter that invokes some serious Vespa vibes, was never much of a powerhouse. But now, Yamaha is making the scooter slightly more enticing with some performance bumps on the newest model. Available exclusively in Yamaha’s domestic Japanese market, the original e-Vino electric...
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
2023 Ford Super Duty To Get New 6.8-liter V8: Report
Ford is putting the finishing touches on the new Super Duty truck, which is scheduled to debut this fall. It won’t be a completely new product and will share many components and technologies with the outgoing truck, including some of its powertrains. However, it seems that a new mill will be added to the lineup, according to a recent report.
This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like
The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
Tesla to build the world's biggest CCS-compatible Supercharger locations with Magic Docks
After being snubbed by Texas for EV charger subsidies, Tesla managed to win the proposed US$6.4 million in grants from the California Energy Commission for building four Supercharger locations, three of which are vying for the title of world's largest. The state's Clean Transportation Program Rural Electric Vehicle Charging project has awarded money to 17 out of 28 applications, and four of those belonged to Tesla:
Fujifilm X-H2 launches as an upgraded 40MP mirrorless APS-C camera of "incredible" IBIS and a 160MP mode
Accessory Business Camera Launch Software Storage Touchscreen. The Fujifilm X-H2 has landed in a build quite like that of its immediate 2022 forerunner the X-HS2 - however, it blows its sibling, not to mention all others of its series, out of the water with a new variant of the X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor upgraded from the old maximum of 26.1MP to 40MP.
Why Is an 18-Wheeler Called a Semi-Truck?
Where did semi-trucks get their names? How many different names are used for these big rigs? The post Why Is an 18-Wheeler Called a Semi-Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2021 Ram 1500 TRX Yearlong Review: Five Miles Per Gallon. You Heard Me.
Our 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is not a fuel-efficient vehicle. There are many wonderful things about Stellantis' monster truck, but fuel economy ain't one of them. This is not news. When we made the Ram TRX the 2021 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, efficiency was the only one of our six key criteria it didn't master, and it was also the only part of the vehicle that gave anyone on staff any pause. Looking at the Monroney, the TRX is rated by the EPA at 10/14/12 mpg city/highway/combined.
EBL Voyager 1000 Portable Power Station review: Offering big things in a small package
The EBL Voyager 1000 power station is a small package with big aspirations to be your power source the next time electricity isn't available. But can this little box live up to the larger promises? Actually, yes.
Another Surprising Way a Roll of Aluminum Foil Comes in Handy Around the House
Aluminum foil is a kitchen superhero. Not only does it help line your cookie sheets and keep leftovers fresh, but it also works wonders for polishing silver, removing rust, and spiffing up silverware in your dishwasher. Now we’ve got another surprise for you. We’ve found a new, unexpected use for...
All-Terrain Tire Tests Thoroughly Evaluates Performance On And Off Road
With pickup trucks and SUVs dominating roadways nowadays, all-terrain tires are certainly in demand. Choosing a replacement set can be a daunting task, as this segment is absolutely packed with choices. Jonathan Benson at Tyre Reviews knows a thing or two about testing tires, and he accepted the herculean task of evaluating nine all-terrain brands in nearly every situation imaginable.
