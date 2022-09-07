Read full article on original website
Student organization, Table Talk, pulls up a chair to tough conversations
Every Tuesday night, the second floor of the Bill Daniel Student Center is alive with conversation. Table Talk, a student organization founded in 2021 by College Station junior Kylie Vernon and Katy junior Libby Carroll, hosts a wide range of hot topics for debate — always nuanced, always sure to bring spirited opinions.
No. 15 Baylor volleyball brought out the brooms for Baylor Invitational
No. 15 Baylor volleyball trudged through the Baylor Invitational without a scratch, sweeping through all three matches in the Ferrell Center. The Bears capped off their dominant play with a 3-0 win over the University of Evansville on Saturday night. “You carry momentum because it’s fun,” head coach Ryan McGuyre...
No. 15 Baylor volleyball sweeps Colorado State in home opener
Hitting home for the first time this season, No. 15 Baylor volleyball (4-2) swept Colorado State University (4-3) Thursday evening at the Ferrell Center in the first of three matches in the Baylor Invitational. “Both weekends, we were a little slow in the first sets of both,” Head Coach Ryan...
What to Do in Waco: Sept. 9 – 11
Special Weekend Opening for Laverty’s Furniture Store | Sept. 9 – 11 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 600 N 18th Street | Free entry | Shop vintage and antique items during one of the few weekends this shop is open. Waco Downtown Farmers Market |...
Inner-team competition is key to success for Baylor men’s golf
Another season of Baylor men’s golf is ready to tee off in Minneapolis, Minn., and with rising talent on the roster, the team may find its footing through inner-team competition. Senior Johnny Keefer said after a rough previous season, he hopes the team will start a new year strong,...
