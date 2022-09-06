ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets bring Zonovan Knight back to practice squad among Tuesday roster moves

By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
A few fans were upset at the news that running back Zonovan Knight was waived from the active roster this week. They’ll be happy to know Knight is back, as the Jets signed the undrafted free agent from North Carolina State to the practice squad Monday.

The Jets announced Monday they signed Knight, offensive tackle Eric Smith and wide receiver/return specialist Diontae Spencer to the practice squad. Wide receiver Calvin Jackson and linebacker DQ Thomas were released.

With the moves, the Jets are now at their full 16-man capacity for the practice squad. They had one spot open heading into Monday.

Spencer is a special teams veteran who spent the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos. In that time, Spencer won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 of the 2020 season, which included an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown. Spencer has also played for the Rams and Steelers in the NFL and also spent four years in the Canadian Football League, playing two years for the Toronto Argonauts and two years for the Ottawa Redblacks.

This is Smith’s second stint with the Jets, having spent a few weeks on the practice squad at the end of the 2018 regular season and throughout the 2019 offseason and training camp. Smith has also spent time with the Dolphins, Patriots, Giants, Cowboys and Cardinals throughout his career. Smith has appeared in four games, including one last season with the Cardinals.

Jackson’s short time with the Jets will be mostly remembered for his game-winning touchdown pass in the final preseason game against the Giants. The undrafted free agent out of Washington State was among one of the first groups of players signed to the practice squad after the initial 53-man roster was set. Jackson caught four passes for 19 yards and two touchdowns.

Thomas recorded ten tackles and one tackle for a loss during the preseason. He was an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State, where he left as the school’s all-time leader in tackles for a loss.

