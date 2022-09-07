ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City is a beautiful place to visit if you are visiting the Utah area. Its most famous landmark is the Salt Lake Temple, which is used by Mormons to renew their faith and build strong relationships. This impressive structure is open for tourists year-round, but you must be a member of the Mormon Church to enter.
5 Heavenly Burgers under $10 in Salt Lake

The Rules: must be locally owned and the burger must be less than $10. On a quest to find that state’s best bargain burgers under $10, we begin a trip back in time to some of Utah’s favorite hamburger drive-ins and dine-ins for the best quality-to-cost ratio with a dash of history.
University of Utah study finds 5 El Niño events per century is a tipping point for coastal ecosystems

As the climate warms, scientists say it’s likely the Earth will see more El Niño/Southern Oscillation weather events, marked by warmer surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific and heavy precipitation. Now, a team of University of Utah researchers has released a study that found that once the Earth hits five El Niño events in a century, coastal ecosystems will see dramatic impacts.
Salt Lake City to redevelop former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has released an ambitious planned redevelopment of the former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site, located by Glendale Regional Park. The Vision Plan for Glendale Regional Park is a community-informed effort based on extensive feedback from the public, according to a press release. Officials with Salt Lake […]
Another airport motel is converting to housing for elderly homeless. The zoning change it seeks might open up airport-adjacent residential development

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe for just $49 to Building Salt Lake. An ambitious Utah non-profit providing badly-needed permanent supportive housing for formerly...
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
The Utah gondola: A timeline

Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home to Alta and Snowbird ski...
