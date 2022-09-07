Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
7 Thrilling Places In Salt Lake You Must Visit
Salt Lake City is a beautiful place to visit if you are visiting the Utah area. Its most famous landmark is the Salt Lake Temple, which is used by Mormons to renew their faith and build strong relationships. This impressive structure is open for tourists year-round, but you must be a member of the Mormon Church to enter.
utahstories.com
5 Heavenly Burgers under $10 in Salt Lake
The Rules: must be locally owned and the burger must be less than $10. On a quest to find that state’s best bargain burgers under $10, we begin a trip back in time to some of Utah’s favorite hamburger drive-ins and dine-ins for the best quality-to-cost ratio with a dash of history.
ksl.com
Feds issue new names for 50 Utah locations that previously contained 'offensive slur'
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of geographic locations across the nation have new names now following a decision by the Department of the Interior to remove the term "squaw," which the government agency deems as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women." The U.S. Board...
Utah trees' leaves are dying early due to extreme heat
Some Utahns have been noticing trees that look like they already turned over for the fall season — but they've literally been burned out from the recent extreme heat.
kslnewsradio.com
Portions of U.S. 89 in Davis County will be closed beginning Sunday night
SALT LAKE CITY — Late night Davis County drivers, put a reminder on your phone for Sunday night; The Utah Department of Transportation will close both directions of U.S. 89 between Oak Hills Drive in Layton and 400 North in Fruit Heights. The agency said the road will be...
kuer.org
University of Utah study finds 5 El Niño events per century is a tipping point for coastal ecosystems
As the climate warms, scientists say it’s likely the Earth will see more El Niño/Southern Oscillation weather events, marked by warmer surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific and heavy precipitation. Now, a team of University of Utah researchers has released a study that found that once the Earth hits five El Niño events in a century, coastal ecosystems will see dramatic impacts.
utahstories.com
Hundreds of Unsheltered People are Sleeping on Salt Lake City’s Streets Tonight. Why?
Every night there are anywhere from 1,000 up to 2,000 people in Utah sleeping on the streets, along riverways, squatting in parks, or wandering around trying to find safety and security, most are in Salt Lake County, but the number is growing as every city along the Wasatch Front is facing housing shortages.
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
wvcjournal.com
Changes coming to Bangerter Highway in West Valley City when funding allows
Don’t expect to see orange barrels and heavy equipment any time soon, but the planning process is underway to convert Bangerter Highway through West Valley City into a freeway-style expressway. The Utah Department of Transportation has been conducting public hearings and seeking other feedback recently as part of a...
Salt Lake City to redevelop former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has released an ambitious planned redevelopment of the former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site, located by Glendale Regional Park. The Vision Plan for Glendale Regional Park is a community-informed effort based on extensive feedback from the public, according to a press release. Officials with Salt Lake […]
The Justice Files: New book sheds new light on the deaths of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A famous outlaw may have died here in Salt Lake City, while his partner–who was born in Beaver–also lived beyond previously thought. That’s the discovery of local author Dr. Steve Lacy who claimed Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid didn’t die in South America in a shoot out with the […]
kjzz.com
Utah Pride Center responds after Zions Bank withdraws from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Pride Center said they are ending their relationship with Zions Bank after the Salt Lake City-based company announced their withdrawal from the Boise Pride Festival. In a social media statement, the Utah Pride Center claimed the LGBTQIA+ community, allies and sponsoring organizations...
buildingsaltlake.com
Another airport motel is converting to housing for elderly homeless. The zoning change it seeks might open up airport-adjacent residential development
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe for just $49 to Building Salt Lake. An ambitious Utah non-profit providing badly-needed permanent supportive housing for formerly...
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
Illegal dumping of chemicals into Park City storm drains leads to charges against two cleaning companies
PARK CITY, Utah – In the last month, two different cleaning companies, whose names have not been released, were caught illegally dumping carpet cleaning waste into storm drains in Newpark […]
New SLC airport still growing as it approaches 2 years since debut
The new Salt Lake City International Airport is approaching its 2nd birthday and it is still growing. Phase one of the airport opened in September 2020.
Car hits shop sign, ‘splits in two’ in Taylorsville, driver in extreme critical condition
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A car was split in two in Taylorsville Saturday, leaving the driver in “extreme critical condition,” according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver says that the car was travelling eastbound on 5400 S when the vehicle hit a curb. After colliding with the curb, the vehicle reportedly […]
Three moose were recently relocated from Park City; neighbors are asking why
Fall is fast approaching and so are the moose. They are looking for mates, hanging out with their calves and wandering the streets. Carol Dalton, a long-time resident of Park City, lives on the uphill side of the Rail Trail area called Chatham Hills. She said neighbors have been on moose watch.
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
deseret.com
The Utah gondola: A timeline
Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home to Alta and Snowbird ski...
