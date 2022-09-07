ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

99.9 KEKB

Remember When Jack Kerouac Spent Time in Colorado?

Jack Kerouac was an American novelist who wrote: “On the Road.” The famous book documented a series of Kerouac's trips across the country with his group of buddies. He wrote his friends into the plot as fictional characters, and portrayed himself as the narrator, named Sal Paradise. At the time it was published, the book was considered to be groundbreaking and also a bit controversial. The 1957 novel helped define a generation and continues to sell upwards of nearly 130,000 copies per year 65 years later.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado

It's old-school meets current-ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend or family could have riding easily along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like a blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise, and seeing beautiful Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado

Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Stupid 1 & 2 Star Reviews of Colorado’s Mt. Evans Scenic Byway

Almost every travel site known to man regards the Mt. Evans Scenic Byway to be among Colorado's most beautiful drives. There are those, however, who disagree. While the drive boasts impressive reviews from sites like Tripadvisor, Recreation.gov, and even Google, there's always that one person who couldn't find it within themselves to say something positive. Check out these hilarious one and two-star reviews.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado

When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
99.9 KEKB

Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?

Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Mountain Side Campground Offers Spectacular Western Colorado View

If you like the idea of camping on the side of a mountain with a great view, you might want to check out the Amphitheater Campground. The Amphitheater Campground sits high on a mountain overlooking the town of Ouray and is a popular destination for western Colorado campers. You've got an awesome view of the town surrounded by mountains.
OURAY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Whack a Chocolate Pinata at One Colorado Mexican Restaurant

The next time you go out to eat and the server asks you if you saved any room for dessert, you might want to say yes. Especially if you can take a literal whack at it. One Colorado Mexican restaurant will let you do just that with a chocolate pinata. Hacienda Colorado offers this tasty, yet totally hittable dessert for those that saved room for it.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Air Quality Advisory: Wildfires Bring Smokey Skies To Colorado

Stifling heat and smoke-filled air could make breathing difficult for some Coloradans as wildfires burn in the western United States. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for several Colorado counties that will be in effect through Wednesday. Periods of smoke are expected across Colorado because of wildfires that are intensifying in the northwestern part of the country.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado

Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
ASPEN, CO
99.9 KEKB

Watching for Grand Mesa Wildlife Near Water Dog Reservoir

Fall colors are coming to Colorado, and the Grand Mesa is getting ready with Color Weekend coming on the final Saturday and Sunday in September. Today we are headed into an area that is a really nice place to hike to see fall colors and a trail that is also home to frequent wildlife sightings during the right time of day.
MESA, CO
