Remember When Jack Kerouac Spent Time in Colorado?
Jack Kerouac was an American novelist who wrote: “On the Road.” The famous book documented a series of Kerouac's trips across the country with his group of buddies. He wrote his friends into the plot as fictional characters, and portrayed himself as the narrator, named Sal Paradise. At the time it was published, the book was considered to be groundbreaking and also a bit controversial. The 1957 novel helped define a generation and continues to sell upwards of nearly 130,000 copies per year 65 years later.
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado
It's old-school meets current-ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend or family could have riding easily along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like a blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise, and seeing beautiful Colorado.
These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado
Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
Colorado’s Largest Ghost Town was Once Home to 2,500 People
Because of Colorado's rich history, our great state is full of reminders of the past, including numerous ghost towns. However, one Colorado ghost town is unique in that it was once home to roughly 2,500 people, making it the largest ghost town in the state. That town is the now-abandoned Ashcroft, Colorado.
The Rut is on the Way: Watch Two Bull Moose Spar in Silverton Colorado
*clears throat, begins Game of Thrones impression* The rut is coming. You might be thinking: "The rut? What?" Don't worry — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has your back. According to the agency, the rut is the breeding season for animals like elk, deer, and moose. The moose's rut...
Stupid 1 & 2 Star Reviews of Colorado’s Mt. Evans Scenic Byway
Almost every travel site known to man regards the Mt. Evans Scenic Byway to be among Colorado's most beautiful drives. There are those, however, who disagree. While the drive boasts impressive reviews from sites like Tripadvisor, Recreation.gov, and even Google, there's always that one person who couldn't find it within themselves to say something positive. Check out these hilarious one and two-star reviews.
These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado
When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
Redlands Home Includes Amazing Views of the Colorado National Monument
There are some wonderful homes back in the Redlands area as you approach the Colorado National Monument. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live here?. Today we are headed down South Camp Road in the Redlands. We are visiting the end of a cul-de-sac named Teegan Court to look inside another Colorado dream home.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
Tales of Dancing Orbs + Glowing Graves at Old Colorado Cemetery
The state of Colorado saw quite a bit of growth in its infancy back in the mining boom days of the 1800s. In fact, an influx of people led to it officially becoming a state in 1876 thus the nickname 'The Centennial State' came into fruition. Because of Colorado's rich...
Mountain Side Campground Offers Spectacular Western Colorado View
If you like the idea of camping on the side of a mountain with a great view, you might want to check out the Amphitheater Campground. The Amphitheater Campground sits high on a mountain overlooking the town of Ouray and is a popular destination for western Colorado campers. You've got an awesome view of the town surrounded by mountains.
Colorado’s Smallest Home For Sale Is 125 Square Feet
It's funny how one hundred thousand dollars just doesn't buy as much as it used to - but it will buy the smallest home in Colorado. Opportunities Like This Don't Come Along Every Day. The smallest home for sale right now in Colorado is a mere 125 square feet -...
Charming Grand Junction Colorado House is Super Affordable
There's a house on the market in Grand Junction that could possibly be the perfect combination of rustic and affordable. If you're looking for a home, or possibly an investment, you have to check this place out. This house, located in Orchard Mesa, just went on the market on September...
Whack a Chocolate Pinata at One Colorado Mexican Restaurant
The next time you go out to eat and the server asks you if you saved any room for dessert, you might want to say yes. Especially if you can take a literal whack at it. One Colorado Mexican restaurant will let you do just that with a chocolate pinata. Hacienda Colorado offers this tasty, yet totally hittable dessert for those that saved room for it.
Air Quality Advisory: Wildfires Bring Smokey Skies To Colorado
Stifling heat and smoke-filled air could make breathing difficult for some Coloradans as wildfires burn in the western United States. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for several Colorado counties that will be in effect through Wednesday. Periods of smoke are expected across Colorado because of wildfires that are intensifying in the northwestern part of the country.
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World-class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find that...
Tour the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado
Because of world-famous ski towns such as Vail, Telluride, and Aspen, Colorado is home to some magnificent real estate. Towns like these attract the super wealthy and countless celebrities alike and it kind of goes without saying, in order to have a magnificent home in one of these ski resort towns, you're going to have to have a lot of money.
These 11 Colorado Restaurants Featured on National Food TV Shows Have Sadly Closed
Do you find yourself tuning into the Food Network from time to time to catch a featured Colorado restaurant? Me too! While I waste far more time on mindless shows, I love finding a great new place to eat on one of their shows. Have you ever found a great...
Watching for Grand Mesa Wildlife Near Water Dog Reservoir
Fall colors are coming to Colorado, and the Grand Mesa is getting ready with Color Weekend coming on the final Saturday and Sunday in September. Today we are headed into an area that is a really nice place to hike to see fall colors and a trail that is also home to frequent wildlife sightings during the right time of day.
