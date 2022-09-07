ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Cardiac Placer beats Vista del Lago in final seconds

Heading into Friday night, Placer and Vista del Lago had met on the gridiron eight times in the last seven seasons, including twice last year with the Eagles eliminating the Hillmen from the playoffs. The all-time series was tied 4-4 with Friday’s contest in Folsom proving to be the rubber match, at least for a year.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

City of Folsom to hold 9/11 remembrance Sunday morning

The City of Folsom will hold a public gathering on Sunday, Sept. 11 to honor those who lost their lives and commemorate the ultimate sacrifices made by first responders. This event will be located at Folsom City Lions Park and begin promptly at 8:46 a.m. Local dignitaries and first responders...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: I'll be your audience

I grew up in a musical household. The longer it's been since I lived with that pack of musicians, the more amazing it feels. It was, however, not at all amazing when I lived with them. It was pleasant, sure, but nothing special. We get used to what we're used to.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Proposed medical respite center in Roseville met with mixed feelings

The Gathering Inn (TGI) proposed a letter of support for grant funding a 30-bed medical respite center for the homeless be built at 300 Elefa St., according to Roseville Economic Development director Melissa Anguiano at Roseville City Council’s Wednesday night meeting. Medical respite centers are centers for the homeless...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wolves show signs of improvement in loss to Matadors

The Western Sierra Collegiate Academy football team hasn’t seen a lot of success in recent years and in 2021, they only scored 38 points in the 10 games that they played. The Wolves scored 34 points in Saturday’s 63-34 loss against Mira Loma, the most points in a single game since Oct. 25, 2019.
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Recalling Caldor: El Dorado's worst fire in history a year later

As another erratic fire has communities under evacuation in our region, it was one year ago at this time that the devastating Caldor Fire was entering its 26th day of devastation in nearby El Dorado County as firefighters from throughout the state and beyond had brought it to 50-percent containment.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Heat wave breaks local all-time record

Sacramento County and much of Northern California continues to be amidst one its longest, hottest heat waves in history and it looks as if it will continue until the end of the week. On Tuesday, the Sacramento area destroyed its all-time record for heat. Areas of Sacramento County hit 116...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Michio Nakajima 2/13/1922-8/4/2022

Michio Nakajima resident of Granite Bay, CA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 4. He was born on February 13, 1922 in San Francisco, CA. Mich was preceded in death by his loving parents Kichiro and Miyo(Maekawa), brothers Rev. Katsuo Arnold and Dr. Toshio Clifford. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mae (Ikeda), sister-in-law Nancy Nakajima, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
GRANITE BAY, CA
Lance Armstrong
goldcountrymedia.com

Jack A. Baker 7/7/1933 - 9/2/2022

Our dear father, Jack Arlan Baker, passed away September 2,2022. He was an amazing father and grandfather who was always there for all of us. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lorraine Baker, and is survived by his sister Georgia (Gene); his children Cathy, Mike (Deanna), Michelle (Buddy), and Debbie (Michael); his grandchildren Brandy (Rick), Robin (Kevin), Allana (Chad), Nichole, Brittney (DJ), Nicholas (Sierra), Cassie, Ryan, Matthew and Jack; and his great grandchildren Austin, Bailey, Riley, Paisley, Zachary and Zoey. Jack was born in Hanford, CA to Floyd and Grace Baker, and graduated from Lemoore High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952-1955. He then married his true love, Lorraine, in October 1955. In 1957, he received his AA degree from Coalinga Junior College. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December 1959, and after many years of service in California, New Hampshire and the Philippines, he retired on March 1, 1980 with the rank of Master Sergeant. The Baker Family then settled in Folsom, CA where Jack went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree and work for Aerojet until his retirement in 1993. He stayed young in retirement by traveling the world with dear friends, bowling leagues, and working part-time for the Folsom Athletic Association until the age of 86. His kind words and caring ways will be missed by all, but the lessons taught to his family through his kindness will live on for generations.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom's 1st responders honored at Rotary luncheon

Folsom’s emergency responders were honored last Thursday at a luncheon hosted by the Rotary Club of Folsom and Sierra Law Enforcement Chaplaincy. “This awards program has been in the works a long time,” said Ryan Jantzen, the Rotary Club of Folsom president. Originally planned for last fall, Jantzen said the awards were delayed as emergency personnel from Folsom were called to fight wildfires and provide assistance in the foothills.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Del Oro gets high marks on depth in 41-6 win at River Valley

The Del Oro High football team did a depth check of its reserves in a 41-6 rout of River Valley on Friday night in Yuba City. Under a smoke-hazed harvest moon, the Golden Eagles harvested 41 points against a game but outmatched Falcon squad. The Eagles’ Thomas Graham II raced 87 yards in 12 seconds with the opening kickoff to put Del Oro up by seven. After a three-and-out by River Valley, Kainoa Acia capped a four-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown rush. Acia carried for three plays and quarterback Caden Pinnick hit tight end Cade Lawley for 22 yards in the drive.
LOOMIS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn to address current fire conditions at virtual event Saturday

Trying to address the current wildfire conditions and safety for Auburn residents, the city of Auburn is hosting a virtual meeting Saturday at 2 p.m. The meeting will feature officials from the Auburn City Fire Department, Auburn Police Department, Greater Auburn Area Fire Safe Council, CAL FIRE, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and more.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Mosquito Fire: Placer County proclaims local emergency

Placer County proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings. A local emergency proclamation...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

2nd annual Market Under The Lights is Saturday

Check out the second annual Market Under the Lights from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Beerman’s Plaza, 660 5th St., in downtown Lincoln. The free family event includes 40-plus local artisanal vendors; street food such as Sabores de. Mexico tacos, Flores Munchies Garnachas like Ezquites, AguaChile,Ceviche, dumplings and...
LINCOLN, CA

