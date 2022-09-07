Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Cardiac Placer beats Vista del Lago in final seconds
Heading into Friday night, Placer and Vista del Lago had met on the gridiron eight times in the last seven seasons, including twice last year with the Eagles eliminating the Hillmen from the playoffs. The all-time series was tied 4-4 with Friday’s contest in Folsom proving to be the rubber match, at least for a year.
goldcountrymedia.com
City of Folsom to hold 9/11 remembrance Sunday morning
The City of Folsom will hold a public gathering on Sunday, Sept. 11 to honor those who lost their lives and commemorate the ultimate sacrifices made by first responders. This event will be located at Folsom City Lions Park and begin promptly at 8:46 a.m. Local dignitaries and first responders...
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: I'll be your audience
I grew up in a musical household. The longer it's been since I lived with that pack of musicians, the more amazing it feels. It was, however, not at all amazing when I lived with them. It was pleasant, sure, but nothing special. We get used to what we're used to.
goldcountrymedia.com
Proposed medical respite center in Roseville met with mixed feelings
The Gathering Inn (TGI) proposed a letter of support for grant funding a 30-bed medical respite center for the homeless be built at 300 Elefa St., according to Roseville Economic Development director Melissa Anguiano at Roseville City Council’s Wednesday night meeting. Medical respite centers are centers for the homeless...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goldcountrymedia.com
Wolves show signs of improvement in loss to Matadors
The Western Sierra Collegiate Academy football team hasn’t seen a lot of success in recent years and in 2021, they only scored 38 points in the 10 games that they played. The Wolves scored 34 points in Saturday’s 63-34 loss against Mira Loma, the most points in a single game since Oct. 25, 2019.
goldcountrymedia.com
Recalling Caldor: El Dorado's worst fire in history a year later
As another erratic fire has communities under evacuation in our region, it was one year ago at this time that the devastating Caldor Fire was entering its 26th day of devastation in nearby El Dorado County as firefighters from throughout the state and beyond had brought it to 50-percent containment.
goldcountrymedia.com
Heat wave breaks local all-time record
Sacramento County and much of Northern California continues to be amidst one its longest, hottest heat waves in history and it looks as if it will continue until the end of the week. On Tuesday, the Sacramento area destroyed its all-time record for heat. Areas of Sacramento County hit 116...
goldcountrymedia.com
Michio Nakajima 2/13/1922-8/4/2022
Michio Nakajima resident of Granite Bay, CA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 4. He was born on February 13, 1922 in San Francisco, CA. Mich was preceded in death by his loving parents Kichiro and Miyo(Maekawa), brothers Rev. Katsuo Arnold and Dr. Toshio Clifford. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mae (Ikeda), sister-in-law Nancy Nakajima, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
RELATED PEOPLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Jack A. Baker 7/7/1933 - 9/2/2022
Our dear father, Jack Arlan Baker, passed away September 2,2022. He was an amazing father and grandfather who was always there for all of us. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lorraine Baker, and is survived by his sister Georgia (Gene); his children Cathy, Mike (Deanna), Michelle (Buddy), and Debbie (Michael); his grandchildren Brandy (Rick), Robin (Kevin), Allana (Chad), Nichole, Brittney (DJ), Nicholas (Sierra), Cassie, Ryan, Matthew and Jack; and his great grandchildren Austin, Bailey, Riley, Paisley, Zachary and Zoey. Jack was born in Hanford, CA to Floyd and Grace Baker, and graduated from Lemoore High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952-1955. He then married his true love, Lorraine, in October 1955. In 1957, he received his AA degree from Coalinga Junior College. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December 1959, and after many years of service in California, New Hampshire and the Philippines, he retired on March 1, 1980 with the rank of Master Sergeant. The Baker Family then settled in Folsom, CA where Jack went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree and work for Aerojet until his retirement in 1993. He stayed young in retirement by traveling the world with dear friends, bowling leagues, and working part-time for the Folsom Athletic Association until the age of 86. His kind words and caring ways will be missed by all, but the lessons taught to his family through his kindness will live on for generations.
goldcountrymedia.com
Mosquito Fire confirmed at 23,000 acres; evacuations and road closures remain in place
This story was updated at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday morning the acreage of the Mosquito Fire at least 23,000. According to the Sheriff's Office, the fire perimeter has not been able to be accurately mapped due to smoke conditions. Evacuations and road closures remain in place.
goldcountrymedia.com
Bear River shows improvement, produces a memory, in 'home' loss at Liberty Ranch
Tanner Mathias saw a ton of improvement in his Bear River football team Friday night, even though the scoreboard showed otherwise – and even when the lights went out briefly, illuminating the scoreboard even more. The Bruins, playing as the home team but sitting on the visiting side after...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sierra College opens emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees; Auburn church site closes
An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opened at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents under mandatory evacuation can access the shelter, operated by the American Red Cross, at Sierra College, 5100...
IN THIS ARTICLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom's 1st responders honored at Rotary luncheon
Folsom’s emergency responders were honored last Thursday at a luncheon hosted by the Rotary Club of Folsom and Sierra Law Enforcement Chaplaincy. “This awards program has been in the works a long time,” said Ryan Jantzen, the Rotary Club of Folsom president. Originally planned for last fall, Jantzen said the awards were delayed as emergency personnel from Folsom were called to fight wildfires and provide assistance in the foothills.
goldcountrymedia.com
Del Oro gets high marks on depth in 41-6 win at River Valley
The Del Oro High football team did a depth check of its reserves in a 41-6 rout of River Valley on Friday night in Yuba City. Under a smoke-hazed harvest moon, the Golden Eagles harvested 41 points against a game but outmatched Falcon squad. The Eagles’ Thomas Graham II raced 87 yards in 12 seconds with the opening kickoff to put Del Oro up by seven. After a three-and-out by River Valley, Kainoa Acia capped a four-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown rush. Acia carried for three plays and quarterback Caden Pinnick hit tight end Cade Lawley for 22 yards in the drive.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn to address current fire conditions at virtual event Saturday
Trying to address the current wildfire conditions and safety for Auburn residents, the city of Auburn is hosting a virtual meeting Saturday at 2 p.m. The meeting will feature officials from the Auburn City Fire Department, Auburn Police Department, Greater Auburn Area Fire Safe Council, CAL FIRE, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and more.
goldcountrymedia.com
Mosquito Fire: Placer County proclaims local emergency
Placer County proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings. A local emergency proclamation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goldcountrymedia.com
South Placer cross-country roundup: Whitney boys, Granite Bay girls off to solid start
The 2022 high school cross-country season is underway and many teams in the South Placer area have already competed in two invitationals. Here is a look at how the teams and individuals have performed to start the season. Whitney High. The Wildcats ran in the Oakmont Invitational at Maidu Park...
goldcountrymedia.com
2nd annual Market Under The Lights is Saturday
Check out the second annual Market Under the Lights from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Beerman’s Plaza, 660 5th St., in downtown Lincoln. The free family event includes 40-plus local artisanal vendors; street food such as Sabores de. Mexico tacos, Flores Munchies Garnachas like Ezquites, AguaChile,Ceviche, dumplings and...
goldcountrymedia.com
Unfamiliar territory: Wolverines football defeats Fresno City College at West Park High
Roughly 24 hours before the Sierra College football team was to play its home opener against Fresno City College, the game was moved 10 miles west to West Park High School due to fears of bad air quality from the Mosquito Fire. Despite playing on unfamiliar ground at a neutral...
Comments / 0