THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Diane’s Downfall!
Nikki and Phyllis plot to take down Diane in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers, but will they succeed? Or might Diane find a way to turn the tables on their scheme?. Since revealing that she’s alive and returning to Genoa City, Diane has been public enemy number one… at least where Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley are concerned! So they have banded together, determined to take down their nemesis and drive her back out of town… permanently, this time!
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Reveals His 10-Year-Old Granddaughter’s Incredible Talent — One Look, and ‘Wow!’
No kidding — the youngster is good. Like, really good!. Any grandparents reading this… Any parents… Anyone who loves a kid, period, will understand the urge the show off how amazing the kid in question is. But when Eric Braeden did so on August 20, he wasn’t just playing the role of proud grandpa. The moppet whose praises he was singing is actually blessed with mad skills.
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Heartstopper: The Opening Devon Could Take to Tear Abby and Chance’s Family Apart
A few months back, The Young & the Restless seemed about to set us up for the mother (or is it father?) of all custody battles as Devon realized he wanted in on little Dominic’s life, only for Abby to balk. Fans picked sides, the tension between mother, bio-father and adoptive father grew and… then they all decided to be one big, happy family and share custody, despite the fact that Devon had originally agreed to be more of a hands-off donor.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: 4 Actors Who Could Be Leaving the Show
Following Rena Sofer's exit, speculation is beginning on what other 'The Bold and the Beautiful' actors could also be leaving.
Welcome Back: The Old Adam Returns To The Young and the Restless
Adam Newman has done a lot of damage on The Young and the Restless. There was the baby kidnapping, the adult kidnapping, the lying, the blackmailing, the love and leave 'em lifestyle, and the conviction that Connor Newman was the most amazing child who ever lived. However, he seemed to have mellowed over the past year.
Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face
Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
EW.com
NCIS star Pauley Perrette celebrates one year after surviving 'massive stroke': 'I'm still here'
Pauley Perrette has been through a lot but she is adamant, above all, that she is "still here." In a Twitter post and video, the former NCIS star revealed she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I...
SheKnows
One Life to Live Alum Dead at 49
On August 13, the passing of Robyn Griggs was announced on her Facebook page. Sigh. Only days after Another World Emmy winner Anne Heche (Vicky/Marley) died comes news that another veteran of the NBC soap has been taken from us. The passing at age 49 of Robyn Griggs, who played Maggie Cory from 1993-95, was announced on her Facebook page this weekend.
Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?
Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Steffy Throws Gasoline and a Lit Match On Her Cease-Fire With Hope
We thought that their days of feuding were behind them. Silly us. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t just set the stage for another round of Brooke vs. Taylor, it’s laid the groundwork for a major return to Steffy and Hope’s age-old feud, too. For the most part in recent years, the stepsisters have maintained a civil relationship, at least when Liam wasn’t flip-flopping and Deacon wasn’t being lumped into the same villainous category as Sheila. (The guy’s no saint, but c’mon… )
digitalspy.com
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
Big trouble is on the way on General Hospital for the Ashford's Robinson's and extended family
Taggert and Trina's lives will soon changeScreenshot Cheryl Preston. On General Hospital there is a storm brewing that will hit the Ashford and Robinson families from multiple sides. Once the dust settles there will be no one left unscathed. Several things happened in Wednesday's episode that let viewers know there is no turning back and situations are about to become intense and complicated. Jordan Ashford ( Tanisha Harper) has the smoking gun that could tear apart at least eight lives in Port Charles, including her own.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Heartbroken Jack Finds Love With Katie
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Jack Finnegan won't be single for too long when he finds love with a leading lady.
General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Is Ready For A Surprising New Creative Venture
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When actress Sydney Mikayla left "General Hospital" in early 2022, Tabyana Ali took over the role of teenager Trina Robinson on the soap. The talented young star has been acting since 2012, having previously appeared on kids shows "A Kid Called Mayonnaise," "Shimmer and Shine," and "The Big Show Show," among other projects.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke and Liam Engage in a Forbidden Affair
'The Bold and the Beautiful' rumors suggest that Brooke Logan and Liam Spencer will start an affair which will have heartbreaking consequences.
How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock
On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
digitalspy.com
Actor Bruce Montague dies
British actor, Bruce Montague, best known for his role as Leonard Dunn in the television sitcom Butterflies has died aged 83. Bruce starred in Hollyoaks as Derek Clough, Nana's abusive ex boyfriend. Posts: 30,513. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 19/08/22 - 16:25 #2. RIP Bruce I loved Butterflies. Posts: 29,093. Forum...
