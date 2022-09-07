Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Sulphur, Davis prepare for Murray County Bedlam
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Bulldogs and Davis Wolves are gearing up for one of Texoma’s favorite rivalries, Murray County Bedlam. With the history and tradition of these two programs, these meetings are must watch every year. The Bulldogs will have the home field to host their long-time rivals from Davis.
fox4news.com
Female high school football player makes first catch of the season
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland High School wide receiver Julieta Ramirez hauled in her first catch of the season during Thursday night's 51-0 win over Sunset. Earlier in the day Thursday Ramirez told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin that she grew up playing flag football with her friends and relatives. After a few years away from the sport and a transfer to Richland High, she decided she wanted to take the field.
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3
Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 3.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tinybeans.com
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST And Essential Black Owned Restaurants in Dallas, TX (Bring Your Appetite!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Texas is known for delicious southern food throughout its many cities. Dallas, the region’s cultural hub, is no exception. There are plenty of delicious restaurants to explore and opportunities to support black owned businesses at the same time.
Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas: Here’s when
DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you missed them last time they were in town, don’t worry, here is another chance to grab a bite of Chicago. Portillo’s Beef Bus Food Truck is coming back to North Texas this month from Sept. 13-24. Officials say they will serve up classic food items including:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991
AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
KXII.com
Grayson County pauses to remember September 11, 21 years later
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Law enforcement, first responders, and elected officials in Grayson County paused Friday morning as the nation prepares to remember 9/11 on Sunday. “Time stood still when we watched those planes crash hit the towers,” said Denison Mayor Janet Gott. The crowd honored the almost 3,000...
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
Carrollton armed truck robbery suspects charged, each have $1M bond
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Four suspects are charged with aggravated robbery after an armored truck driver was shot in an attempted robbery outside of a bank in Carrollton on Thursday.Rayfiel Gill, 40, of Gulfport, Mississippi; Lillie McCoy, 43, of Wiggins, Mississippi; Katron Pittman, 17, of Gautier, Mississippi; and Gary Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, Mississippi are now in custody in Carrollton after spending the night in the Smith County Jail where a judge set each of their bonds at $1,000,000. All four are suspected of shooting one of the guards in the wrist before fleeing the scene on Thursday with a bag containing a large amount of cash. The four are also accused of abandoning their initial getaway vehicle in an alley nearby, setting it on fire before getting in another getaway car. Investigators developed evidence on the second getaway car, which led to its location in east Texas. Assisting law enforcement stopped the car, observed a large amount of currency in plain view and safely took the suspects into custody.The guard was transported to Medical City Plano with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DEA, Police Raid Popular Recording Studio In Texas
Police say the raid is part of a large-scale narcotics investigation.
KXII.com
Sherman ISD warns parents of phone scam
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD is warning parents that an outside group is out to scam them. In an email sent out to parents, the district said a company from a “346″ area code, referred to as My Game Day Live, is calling community members attempting to fundraise for Sherman Athletics.
KXII.com
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
KWTX
Central Texas Sam’s Club employee crosses highway, tools in hand, to help stranded driver get back on the road
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A stranded Central Texas driver whose heavy-duty pickup broke down next to a busy highway for hours says he owes a local Sam’s club employee for going above and beyond to get him back on the road. West resident Bill Zahirniak’s truck battery died in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue in Texas Despite Tough New Law
The Texas legislature cracked down on catalytic converter thefts last session by passing tough new penalties and requiring sellers to produce proof of ownership and even fingerprints. But now, police say, the thieves have found a way around the new law: They’re stealing the devices in Texas, accumulating them, and...
Houston Chronicle
Mecum Dallas 2022 Is Going On Now
Mecum Dallas 2022 is currently underway. The auction kicked off Wednesday and runs through this Saturday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Mecum says an estimated 1,500 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more are set to cross the auction block. Mecum says it hopes to top last year's record $36.8 million in sales.
eaglenationonline.com
New assistant principal achieves several firsts
Whether he’s moving desks or earning degrees, Lute Croy, a new assistant principal, gets the job done. Dr. Croy shares his journey about the pathway from Abilene Christian University to Prosper, and how he’s leaping into setting goals for the district in the future. Dr. Croy set a...
Police: 2 hurt, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed. The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive. No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments / 0