ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Sulphur, Davis prepare for Murray County Bedlam

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Bulldogs and Davis Wolves are gearing up for one of Texoma’s favorite rivalries, Murray County Bedlam. With the history and tradition of these two programs, these meetings are must watch every year. The Bulldogs will have the home field to host their long-time rivals from Davis.
SULPHUR, OK
fox4news.com

Female high school football player makes first catch of the season

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland High School wide receiver Julieta Ramirez hauled in her first catch of the season during Thursday night's 51-0 win over Sunset. Earlier in the day Thursday Ramirez told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin that she grew up playing flag football with her friends and relatives. After a few years away from the sport and a transfer to Richland High, she decided she wanted to take the field.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Kennedale, TX
Denison, TX
Education
City
Denison, TX
Denison, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
Denison, TX
Football
tinybeans.com

Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas

If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
DALLAS, TX
townandtourist.com

20 BEST And Essential Black Owned Restaurants in Dallas, TX (Bring Your Appetite!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Texas is known for delicious southern food throughout its many cities. Dallas, the region’s cultural hub, is no exception. There are plenty of delicious restaurants to explore and opportunities to support black owned businesses at the same time.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bouncing Back#American Football#Highschoolsports#Frisco Reedy
WFAA

Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Grayson County pauses to remember September 11, 21 years later

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Law enforcement, first responders, and elected officials in Grayson County paused Friday morning as the nation prepares to remember 9/11 on Sunday. “Time stood still when we watched those planes crash hit the towers,” said Denison Mayor Janet Gott. The crowd honored the almost 3,000...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Carrollton armed truck robbery suspects charged, each have $1M bond

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Four suspects are charged with aggravated robbery after an armored truck driver was shot in an attempted robbery outside of a bank in Carrollton on Thursday.Rayfiel Gill, 40, of Gulfport, Mississippi; Lillie McCoy, 43, of Wiggins, Mississippi; Katron Pittman, 17, of Gautier, Mississippi; and Gary Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, Mississippi are now in custody in Carrollton after spending the night in the Smith County Jail where a judge set each of their bonds at $1,000,000.  All four are suspected of shooting one of the guards in the wrist before fleeing the scene on Thursday with a bag containing a large amount of cash. The four are also accused of abandoning their initial getaway vehicle in an alley nearby, setting it on fire before getting in another getaway car. Investigators developed evidence on the second getaway car, which led to its location in east Texas. Assisting law enforcement stopped the car, observed a large amount of currency in plain view and safely took the suspects into custody.The guard was transported to Medical City Plano with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
CARROLLTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KXII.com

Sherman ISD warns parents of phone scam

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD is warning parents that an outside group is out to scam them. In an email sent out to parents, the district said a company from a “346″ area code, referred to as My Game Day Live, is calling community members attempting to fundraise for Sherman Athletics.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue in Texas Despite Tough New Law

The Texas legislature cracked down on catalytic converter thefts last session by passing tough new penalties and requiring sellers to produce proof of ownership and even fingerprints. But now, police say, the thieves have found a way around the new law: They’re stealing the devices in Texas, accumulating them, and...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Mecum Dallas 2022 Is Going On Now

Mecum Dallas 2022 is currently underway. The auction kicked off Wednesday and runs through this Saturday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Mecum says an estimated 1,500 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more are set to cross the auction block. Mecum says it hopes to top last year's record $36.8 million in sales.
DALLAS, TX
eaglenationonline.com

New assistant principal achieves several firsts

Whether he’s moving desks or earning degrees, Lute Croy, a new assistant principal, gets the job done. Dr. Croy shares his journey about the pathway from Abilene Christian University to Prosper, and how he’s leaping into setting goals for the district in the future. Dr. Croy set a...
PROSPER, TX
CBS DFW

Police: 2 hurt, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed. The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive. No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy