Can Texas turn to Gary Patterson for upset magic this week?

Texas could use an upset win over Alabama even though they are outmatched this week. That is a familiar scenario for Texas assistant Gary Patterson.

Patterson made a career out of winning games like those in his legendary tenure at TCU. In 2019, his Horned Frogs forced four interceptions from veteran quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The double digit victory was one of the few highlights in a 5-7 season for the Horned Frogs that year.

A year later, Patterson’s team did it again, upsetting the Big 12 title favorite Longhorns on their own field. Now, Texas will hope to enjoy a similar upset against Alabama.

The reality is, if Gary Patterson wants to stop an offense he can get the job done. It’s unclear whether or not Texas has the defensive personnel to slow down Bryce Young and company. Nevertheless, the defensive guru will come up with a perfect game plan pending execution.

Presumably, Oklahoma is the “must win” rival for which Texas would prepare their best defensive strategy. Still, one has to wonder if defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and Patterson have something special planned for Saturday.