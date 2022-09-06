ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Can Texas turn to Gary Patterson for upset magic this week?

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PkSF_0hkttG2k00

Texas could use an upset win over Alabama even though they are outmatched this week. That is a familiar scenario for Texas assistant Gary Patterson.

Patterson made a career out of winning games like those in his legendary tenure at TCU. In 2019, his Horned Frogs forced four interceptions from veteran quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The double digit victory was one of the few highlights in a 5-7 season for the Horned Frogs that year.

A year later, Patterson’s team did it again, upsetting the Big 12 title favorite Longhorns on their own field. Now, Texas will hope to enjoy a similar upset against Alabama.

The reality is, if Gary Patterson wants to stop an offense he can get the job done. It’s unclear whether or not Texas has the defensive personnel to slow down Bryce Young and company. Nevertheless, the defensive guru will come up with a perfect game plan pending execution.

Presumably, Oklahoma is the “must win” rival for which Texas would prepare their best defensive strategy. Still, one has to wonder if defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and Patterson have something special planned for Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Bryce Young
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy