A’ja Wilson leads Aces to victory over the Sun in WNBA finals Game 1
A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 67-64 on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA finals. The Aces staved off a late run by the Sun, who nearly erased a seven-point deficit with 1:24 left when Alyssa Thomas hit back-to-back shots to pull Connecticut within three. But DeWanna Bonner’s desperation three-point attempt to tie the game fell short as time expired.
The WVU Defense has the Worst Performance in Neal Brown Era
West Virginia's loss is lowlighted by poor defensive play
Baylor Drops Out of Top 10 in Latest AP Poll
Bears fall eight spots to No. 17 in Sunday's Associated Press Top 25 College Football Rankings
Jaguars improve in Pederson's coaching debut but lose again
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New coach, same result for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Doug Pederson’s debut provided reasons to believe the team won’t be stuck in its familiar losing pattern. The Jaguars roared back Sunday from a deficit before allowing two late touchdown drives to the Washington Commanders. For a team that lost 29 of 33 games the previous two seasons, losing a winnable game showed what could be the start of a turnaround. “We beat ourselves,” Pederson said. “Some costly mistakes at the wrong time. Games come down to three to five plays every week, and we got to finish better.” Had the Jaguars finished what should have been an easy pitch and catch from Trevor Lawrence to former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne, or converted on fourth and goal from the 3, or had kicker Riley Patterson not doinked a 37-yard field goal attempt off the right upright, the Jaguars could have pounced on some Washington mistakes and changed the course of the game.
