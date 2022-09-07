ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

American woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling with family in the Bahamas

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDrVi_0hktpnpl00

BAHAMAS (NEXSTAR) — A Pennsylvania woman is dead after reportedly being attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday.

According to Royal Bahamas Police Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, the woman and her family booked a tour to snorkel in the waters off Green Cay, roughly a half-mile northwest of the private island of Rose Island, near Nassau.

While in the water, the 58-year-old woman’s family reportedly saw a shark attack her, local outlet Eyewitness News reported .

Family members and tour company employees were able to rescue the woman and bring her to mainland New Providence. The woman had suffered injuries to her upper extremities, according to Skippings, and was pronounced dead by emergency medical services.

Police have not identified the woman, who was a passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. A press release issued Wednesday by the Royal Bahamas Police said only that the family was from Lake Erie.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean confirmed to Nexstar that the incident happened during an “independent shore excursion” and added that the cruise line is “providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.” Harmony of the Seas is on a seven-night cruise after sailing out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday.

Study: The states you’re most likely to suffer a shark bite

According to Reuters , a 21-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack in the same area in 2019.

The Pennsylvania woman’s death comes just a few months after three American tourists died while at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas. Authorities later confirmed all three died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
WSPA 7News

2 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting outside of the Venue located at 1601 Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m. Prior to their arrival, two victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies said both individuals had […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahamas#Snorkeling#Shark Attack#Royal Caribbean#Accident#American#Eyewitness News#New Providence#Skippings#The Royal Caribbean#The Royal Bahamas Police#Reuters
WSPA 7News

Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said their marine team is assisting […]
HART COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Stepping up: Next generation of royals to see more scrutiny

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and wife Kate made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and wife Meghan on Saturday, warmly greeting a large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Their “walkabout,” the first time the brothers have appeared amicably together in public since March 2020, comes at […]
U.K.
WSPA 7News

Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Highway 9 reopens after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash blocked a portion of Highway 9 Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 12 p.m. near Rogers Commerce Boulevard. Troopers said all lanes were blocked and the crash has injuries. First responders are at the scene at this time. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Geraldo Rivera says he could never support Trump again

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera said in a new tweet that he’s not going to support former President Trump again.  Rivera on Wednesday stressed the former president’s “shameful” claims that the 2020 election was stolen. “Election Deniers depress me,” Rivera said. “I blame President Trump for his shameful campaign to slander and undermine American faith […]
POTUS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy