Kansas City, KS

smeharbinger.net

Gallery: Varsity Girls Volleyball Falls to Bishop Miege 1-3

On September 6, the Shawnee Mission East Girls volleyball team faced off in a dual against the Bishop Miege Stags, they fought hard but ultimately were defeated. The team went into the game determined to win, they fought hard during the first set but they fell 19-25. They came back for the second set ready to win, and they did, they won that set 25-23. East then lost the third set, 23-25. The last set was super close but Miege defeated East 23-25. The final score was 1-3. The team is competing in a dual on Saturday the 10 against St. Pius, it starts at 10:30.
SHAWNEE, KS
smeharbinger.net

Gallery: Gymnastics Invitational

The largest-ever Shawnee Mission East gymnastics team participated in their first competition of the year at SM West. Co-Captained by seniors Jill Rice and Caroline Gorman, the team performed in 4 categories: bar, beam, floor, and vault to total a team score of 93.425. Freshman Andi Prendiville had the highest combined score of the team, ending with 32.225 points. SM West, South, and East practice together and are coached by Braxton Quelle. Olathe North won the invitational overall. Their next invitational is 09/10/22, they compete in Lawrence.
SHAWNEE, KS
smeharbinger.net

First year, 1st chair: East Symphony Orchestra concertmaster and freshman Evelyn Holmes shares her violin journey

During her final performance for violin camp in June 2022 with her teacher Destiny Mermagen watching approvingly from the crowd, freshman Evelyn Holmes played Allemande from Bach’s Partita No. 1. While she was performing, all the nerves were melting away and Evelyn allowed herself to lean into the music. It was one moment when she thought, I could do this for the rest of my life.
KANSAS CITY, KS
smeharbinger.net

Perfect Puppy Playground: Puppy Pool-ooza turns Prairie Village Pool into a puppy paradise for a day

The Prairie Village City Pool held their annual Puppy Pool-ooza event on Sept. 6, allowing Prairie Village families to bring their dogs to swim before the pool is drained. “It’s the day after Labor Day when all the pools close, so dogs and their owners can just have one last little bit of fun in the water before we have to drain the pools,” Prairie Village Pool manager and East alum Shelby Winter said.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS

