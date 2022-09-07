On September 6, the Shawnee Mission East Girls volleyball team faced off in a dual against the Bishop Miege Stags, they fought hard but ultimately were defeated. The team went into the game determined to win, they fought hard during the first set but they fell 19-25. They came back for the second set ready to win, and they did, they won that set 25-23. East then lost the third set, 23-25. The last set was super close but Miege defeated East 23-25. The final score was 1-3. The team is competing in a dual on Saturday the 10 against St. Pius, it starts at 10:30.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO