September Activities for the Colorado Hebrew Chorale and Kol Nashim
The Colorado Hebrew Chorale presents “Just in Time for Rosh Hashana” on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, 11 AM at the Golda Meir House Museum, 1146 Ninth Street, on the Auraria Campus in downtown Denver. This family-friendly special holiday program will feature the music of the Colorado Hebrew chorale, unique tours of “Jewish Auraria” and of course, food. Participants are encouraged to bring their own shofar!
Yiddish Paris: Creating a Jewish Nation Between Two World Wars
Monday, September 19 at 7:00pm (MT) Register for the Zoom Webinar: https://cuboulder.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UGT2uvcDToi_CCmuR1swcw. How did Yiddish culture become the basis for Jewish life in France during the 1920s and 1930s? How did Jewish emigrants from communist, socialist, and other backgrounds come together in Paris to create a new type of diasporic Jewish nationalism through theater troupes, choruses, and a pavilion at the 1937 World’s Fair, insisting on the ability of Jews to retain their distinctive identity even in a French state known for demanding the assimilation of immigrant and minority groups?
Weekly Edition: September 9th, 2022
Shabbat shalom! In the philanthropy world, one of the challenges in getting financial resources to nonprofit organizations is that there are billions of dollars tied up in Donor Advised Funds (DAFs) at many foundations. These are funds where the donors have received their tax deduction for giving funds to a nonprofit foundation, but the money has not actually been deployed to organizations who can put it to use executing their charitable missions. This week brings news of two financial technology applications looking to address this issue: Daffy, an app that allows DAF holders to more easily give money to charitable organizations, and Chariot, a tool that goes after the problem from the charitable organization side. Food for thought as we enter into the High Holidays in the next few weeks.
