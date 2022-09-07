Shabbat shalom! In the philanthropy world, one of the challenges in getting financial resources to nonprofit organizations is that there are billions of dollars tied up in Donor Advised Funds (DAFs) at many foundations. These are funds where the donors have received their tax deduction for giving funds to a nonprofit foundation, but the money has not actually been deployed to organizations who can put it to use executing their charitable missions. This week brings news of two financial technology applications looking to address this issue: Daffy, an app that allows DAF holders to more easily give money to charitable organizations, and Chariot, a tool that goes after the problem from the charitable organization side. Food for thought as we enter into the High Holidays in the next few weeks.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO