Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested
RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
Central Pa. man dumped gasoline, threatened to burn woman’s house: Police
A man is charged with terroristic threats and criminal mischief after threatening to kill a woman in Chambersburg and dumping gasoline over her front porch, according to police. William Adkins, 47, of Shippensburg, threatened to burn down a Chambersburg home on the 200 block of North Main Street at around...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home
The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood
A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
fox5dc.com
Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.
northernvirginiamag.com
Leesburg Woman Charged in Shooting Death of Her Father
The “domestic-related homicide” occurred in the wake of an argument with family members. A Leesburg woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in what the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is calling a “domestic-related homicide” that took place on the night of September 7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Did you know that you can bike all the way from Montgomery County to Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania without ever leaving a Bike Trail?
Originally published in October 2020, by Tom Merritt. By using both the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail (C&O Canal), as well as the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail (dubbed “America’s Friendliest Long-Distance Rail-Trail”), you can bike all the way from the Southernmost point in Montgomery County all the way to the Steel City without ever needing to bike on a road. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail starts in Georgetown and follows the Potomac River to Cumberland, Maryland. Then the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail goes the rest of the way from Cumberland, making its way past the Mason-Dixon Line, through the Appalachian Mountains and finishing up in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home
ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
loudounnow.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Dump Truck Crash
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning on Gum Spring Road. According to the report, at 7 a.m. Sept. 9 a motorcycle rider was traveling north on Gum Spring Road toward Rt. 50 near the Prince William County line when he struck by a dump truck. The rider died at the scene.
Family Friend Sentenced For Raping Minor After Moving Into Anne Arundel County Home
A Virginia man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child of a family friend for two years, authorities say. Anne Arundel County Police and Department of Social Services first received a report that Hector Rojo, 27, had sexually abused the minor victim on Oct. 22, 2020, according to Anne Arundel County Government officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
fox5dc.com
28-year-old Leesburg woman charged with murdering man in Loudoun County: police
LEESBURG, Va. - A 28-year-old Leesburg woman is under arrest after police say she shot and killed a man inside a home in Loudoun County. Officers responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. on September 7 for a reported shooting. Investigators...
gettysburgian.com
Campus Safety Notifies Student Body of Aggravated Assault Early Saturday
Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz send out a campus-wide email Saturday afternoon alerting the community of an aggravated assault that impacted a member of the campus community on the 300 block of Carlisle Street early Saturday morning. Both Gettysburg Police and Campus Safety responded to the situation. Campus...
8 years since Hoggle siblings were last seen
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Wednesday marked eight years since Montgomery County siblings Jacob and Sarah Hoggle were last seen. Then 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob were last seen on September 7, 2014. The family has gathered each year hoping for some sort of justice. The siblings were last seen with their mother Catherine, who […]
Man admits to killing mother of child accused of disposing baby's body in dumpster
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022. A 45-year-old D.C. man pleaded guilty Thursday to the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this year in Northeast D.C., according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The case was sparked after Carl Jones, the accused man, went to...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Sees Two Fires in One Day, Highlighting Battery Danger
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue service reported it responded to two fires in Leesburg on Wednesday, Sept. 7, caused by a malfunctioning water heater and a cell phone battery being charged from the wrong charger. Crews were dispatched at 9:15 a.m. for a mobile home on fire on South...
Fairfax Co. mom pleads for drivers to slow down after police issue ticket for driver going 90 mph in a school zone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After Fairfax County police issued a ticket to a driver going 90 mph in a school zone, one mom is pleading for drivers to slow down as kids return to school. A mom of four, Dawn Staub thinks back to the June crash that killed...
Comments / 0