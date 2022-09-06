(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are solidly higher and hit a two-week high Friday. The BC bulls have quickly gained momentum as they have at least temporarily negated a price downtrend on the daily bar chart. Key for the bulls now is to show important follow-through buying strength in the next couple days, which would then suggest a near-term market bottom being in place. Stay tuned!

