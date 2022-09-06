ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Sept. 9 chart alert - Price pop Friday gives bulls fresh power

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are solidly higher and hit a two-week high Friday. The BC bulls have quickly gained momentum as they have at least temporarily negated a price downtrend on the daily bar chart. Key for the bulls now is to show important follow-through buying strength in the next couple days, which would then suggest a near-term market bottom being in place. Stay tuned!
FTX Ventures plans to take 30% stake in Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital

Sept 9 (Reuters) - FTX Ventures plans to scoop up a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, the companies said, making it the latest in a flurry of deals by cryptocurrency's white knight Sam Bankman-Fried. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies. SkyBridge, the alternative investment firm...
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius agrees to examiner review

(Reuters) - Crypto lender Celsius Network has agreed to the U.S. Department of Justice's demand for an independent examiner to review its finances and operations in bankruptcy, after reaching a deal that limited the proposed scope of the investigation. Celsius said in a Thursday filing in U.S. bankruptcy court in...
The SEC doubles down on its promise to regulate the crypto industry

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Grewal made the comment while speaking at a forum hosted by the Practising Law Institute, a legal education...
Global governments demonstrate the wide-ranging use cases of NFT technology

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. A recent document released by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) indicates that officials in the EU...
