ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals cut WR Jontre Kirklin from practice squad

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVoxP_0hktdIEq00

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move on the practice squad that went unannounced Tuesday. It appeared on the NFL transaction list.

The team released receiver Jontre Kirklin from the practice squad. No corresponding move was made, but quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who was with the team in training camp and the offseason, had a visit.

With backup quarterback Colt McCoy dealing with an injury that kept him from practicing Monday, they perhaps are looking to add another quarterback for practice.

Kirklin signed with the team as an undrafted rookie in May after playing collegiately at LSU.

He scored two touchdowns in the preseason but did not make the final roster. He was signed to the practice squad last week.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets can be first team to start a game with a quarterback and tackle age 37 or older

The Jets will certainly be trotting out the old guard on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. According to ESPN Stats and Info, via ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, the Jets can become the first team since the beginning of ESPN Stats and Info’s data in 1950 to have a starting quarterback and starting offensive tackle age 37 or older. Both Joe Flacco and Duane Brown are 37. If Brown plays, that is, as he is dealing with a shoulder injury and did not practice Wednesday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'The worries are valid': Troy Aikman says Cowboys have regressed, could still succeed

The most decorated quarterback in Cowboys history just said what most of the fanbase has been thinking all offseason. Despite a few promising prospects picked up in the draft and several overachievers who have beaten the odds to make the squad as undrafted walk-ons, America’s Team is nearly universally considered to have taken a step back in the grand scheme of things since the disappointing end to their 2021 postseason.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers WR Torrey Smith tweets sad reminder about Cam Newton's career

Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton doesn’t even have to play a snap of football to trend worldwide. All it takes is another guy to just kinda play like him. That happened last night, when Josh Allen led his Buffalo Bills to a 31-10 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. The fifth-year quarterback completed 26 of his 31 throws for 297 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 56 yards and a score in a do-it-all, Newton-esque performance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Was it a clean hit? Florida's Justus Boone sacks Kentucky's Will Levis

All eyes were on the quarterbacks coming into Florida’s matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats, but it’s the defense that’s turning heads early. Gervon Dexter Sr. kicked things off with the first Gators sack of the season during the Wildcats’ first drive, but it’s defensive end Justus Boone’s leveling hit on UK quarterback Will Levis that has people talking. The Swamp immediately erupted after Levis went down, but a flag for targeting quickly changed the mood in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best reactions from Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina

Football in Arkansas is fun again. The Razorbacks and their fan base have mostly suffered the last 10 years. Coach Sam Pittman brought some light in 2020 and opened the iris last year. Now, in 2022, the Hogs are a force with which to be reckoned. It isn’t just Hogs Faithful who are taking notice. The 16th-ranked Razorbacks have drawn the attention of college football at large. Saturday’s win over South Carolina was more evidence of it. Arkansas certainly won’t drop in the polls when the next batch of rankings are released and could even move up. No one would be surprised. Not even the national media. The respect for the Razorbacks has returned and considering next week comes against former coach Bobby Petrino, it couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Life is a circle. Welphttps://twitter.com/RealWildhog/status/1568641380733296643The Beasthttps://twitter.com/That_Guy_Harris/status/1568644355837026304 Sanders had seven tackles by halftime, including two for-loss and a pass break-up. It was sheer sideline-to-sideline work for the transfer from Alabama.No lies detectedhttps://twitter.com/NicoleAuerbach/status/1568673387555475458 The Hogs are a combination of smashmouth and beauty. The saviors of college football? Maybe.The former players have pride in the programhttps://twitter.com/jonathanmarsh40/status/1568694791860355073 Marshall had to live through the rough years of Arkansas football. Glad to see he's never left the Hogs behind.No better companyhttps://twitter.com/ChoateMason/status/156868323651106406511
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Lsu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Former Hog Joe Foucha suspended from LSU because of transfer credits from Arkansas

Joe Foucha was one of the leaders of the Arkansas secondary in his three seasons with the Razorbacks. This past offseason he transferred to LSU; he’s from the state of Louisiana. But Foucha didn’t play in the team’s season-opening loss to Florida State. Coach Brian Kelly said why earlier in the week. “It really has to do with some technical issues with credit hours and transfer credit hours,” Kelly said. “It’s really unfortunate. Joe has done everything we’ve asked him to do.” Foucha was a three-year starter for Arkansas where he racked up 230 tackles and four interceptions. He and last year’s starting nickel, Greg Brooks Jr., both transferred to their home state’s flagship school after the season. Brooks had four tackles against the Seminoles. Kelly said he hopes to have Foucha back as soon as possible, suggesting the former Razorbacks safety would be a regular in the Tigers’ defensive backfield. “Joe’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Kelly said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JuJu Smith-Schuster gave advice to Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore ahead of Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs return to the field for a game that will count against the standings beginning this Sunday. The team will travel west to battle the Arizona Cardinals with a healthy mix of veterans and rookies on both sides of the ball. One of the newest veterans on the team is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster readying to play his first official game as a member of the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quenton Nelson is Colts' sixth 2018 draft pick signed to extension

The 2018 NFL draft class for the Indianapolis Colts is widely considered the best group of players selected since general manager Chris Ballard took over the year prior. Leading that group had been left guard Quenton Nelson, who was selected No. 6 overall during that draft. Following the breaking (but hardly shocking) news that Nelson signed a historical deal, the three-time All-Pro became the sixth player from the draft class to sign an extension with the Colts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers 2022 season predictions

The 49ers open their 2022 season in Chicago on Sunday. It’ll be time for the speculation to end and the analysis of what we’re all seeing on the field to begin. That being said, there’s still some room for speculation, which means it’s time to make some predictions. We sat down and went through everything we know about the 49ers based on last season, this offseason and the preseason to jot down a handful of predictions that are almost certain to be correct.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-Marshall: Thundering Herd side

Take away the plane crash and Randy Moss, and you’ll find that Marshall actually has a pretty nice history of team success. It has won 13 conference championships and a couple of national titles at the Football Championship Subdivision level. Now, you can add an upset win over Notre Dame in South Bend to that history. The folks in Huntington will be celebrating this until the wee hours of the morning.
HUNTINGTON, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy