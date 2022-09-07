The Howelsen Park beach volleyball, tennis and pickleball courts are closed until spring 2023, and improvements to the outdoor lighting should be worth the wait. “While the season has come to an early close due to the project, the venue will provide a totally new experience when play returns next spring and we truly believe players will see the difference in a new light,” Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Manager Alexis Wolf wrote in a press release.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO