Routt County real estate sales surpass $38M for week of Sept. 2-8
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $38.1 million across 29 sales for the week of Sept. 2-8. Property Description: 993-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 603 at Quail Run Condominiums. Last sold for $168,900 in 2000. 2653 Bronc Buster Loop. Seller: Dry Creek Construction and Development LLC. Buyer: Kristin A....
Steamboat resident creates cookbook, promises ‘Damn Good’ recipes for a healthier lifestyle
For nearly three decades, Peggy Curry’s passion for food has fueled her personal projects. Now, she wants to share her recipes for better health in a new cookbook, “Damn Good Gluten Free.”. “For 30 years, I’ve been teaching people how to eat for their health,” said Curry, who...
The Record for Aug. 29 – Sept. 4
4:36 p.m. — Steamboat Springs Police responded to a report of threats being made on Pine Grove Road. 6:06 p.m. — A caller issued a noise complaint on Indian Trails Road. 7:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report of theft on Shield Drive. 11:34 p.m. —...
Free Wyman’s Museum Regional Picnic open for RSVPs
The annual Wyman’s Museum Regional Picnic will be on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the museum in Craig. The picnic is a fun activity where seniors are bused in from Steamboat, Hayden, Meeker, Maybell and Baggs to hang out at the museum and enjoy a picnic with old and new friends.
Large-scale broadband expansion on the way for Hayden and Craig
Earlier this week, the Yampa Valley Electric Association was awarded a grant that will help connect over 400 homes and businesses in Craig and Hayden to high-speed internet. YVEA was awarded a little over $3 million as part of $22.8 million in broadband grants given to 15 projects, which are expected to help connect 4,267 homes and businesses across Colorado.
Top-10 most-read articles at SteamboatPilot.com this week: Remains found, Stage 1 fire restrictions
A human skull was discovered in north Routt County on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office. 2. Smoke in Yampa Valley extends air quality advisory through Thursday. An air quality advisory recommends people stay inside if they see thick smoke in their neighborhood, especially those...
Grass fire put out quickly just south of town on US 40
Bystanders quickly extinguished a grass fire on U.S. Highway 40 just south of Steamboat Springs early Thursday, Sept. 8, according to Shannon Yaconiello with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue. The blaze started around 9:45 a.m. at the base of a telephone pole across from the Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports Ranch. By...
Ride the Cog this weekend
Routt County’s “original gravel ride,” Ride the Cog returns for its eighth year this weekend with more route options than ever. Cyclists on routes ranging from 20 miles to 85 miles head off as early as 8 a.m. from the Historic Hayden Granary. The 85-mile “Ultimate” takes riders up the cog, around Elkhead Reservoir and back into town on County Road 80. Then, riders trek south on County Road 53 before looping back toward the Granary on County Road 37.
Maybell project addresses problems for irrigators, boaters, fish
The Maybell Ditch is the largest diversion on the Yampa River and irrigates about 2,500 acres of grass and alfalfa in Northwest Colorado. But the remote and antiquated headgate, along with a hazardous diversion structure and 18 miles of nearly flat canal, create problems for irrigators, boaters and endangered fish alike.
Events give community members chance to remember 9/11, and those who perished in terrorist attacks
When Kyle Case started planting American flags on the lawn at Yampa Valley Bank in 2014, he was hoping to start a tradition, and he wanted to make sure that residents were reminded of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. In the years that followed, Case’s vision for “Never Forget...
Spectacle to play free show at Snow Bowl Friday
The summer concert season isn’t done yet. Musical artist Spectacle will take the stage at Snow Bowl Steamboat at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, bringing sounds from around the world together with dance music and live performance. The show, part of the Schmiggity’s Presents Snow Bowl Summer Concert...
Cattle dogs, handlers to compete in Steamboat this weekend
The Routt County Cattlemen’s Classic Cattle Dog Trials are back, bringing some of the best herding dogs and handlers from the Mountain West region to Brent Romick Arena in downtown Steamboat Springs. Competitions run from 8 a.m. until mid-afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11. Spectators can...
Howelsen volleyball courts close early for construction on new lights
The Howelsen Park beach volleyball, tennis and pickleball courts are closed until spring 2023, and improvements to the outdoor lighting should be worth the wait. “While the season has come to an early close due to the project, the venue will provide a totally new experience when play returns next spring and we truly believe players will see the difference in a new light,” Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Manager Alexis Wolf wrote in a press release.
2022 fall foliage forecast: How will the wet summer affect the changing leaves?
The Yampa Valley has had a damp summer, which has been great for postponing, and hopefully avoiding, fires this season. However, it might have a negative effect on leaves changing color this fall. “The moisture is helpful for general stress reduction and productivity of most of our stems, but too...
Steamboat cross country fuels champions through family culture
With an emphasis on personal goal setting and individual growth, the Steamboat Springs cross country team has a strong foundation of support that is rare in high school locker rooms. With nearly 60 athletes on the roster, the coaches do their best to take a step back and let each...
Additional sheet of ice at Howelsen getting a second chance
Adding a covered, multi-purpose outdoor ice rink to the Howelsen Ice Arena has been a project with plenty of ups and downs, going from an near certainty in early 2018 to an afterthought. However, after a discussion during the Steamboat Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the new addition is back on the table.
Crews contain wildfire in northeastern Moffat to less than an acre
Underscoring rising fire danger, Moffat County experienced two wildfires in less than 24 hours from Tuesday, Sept. 6, into Wednesday, Sept. 7, each on different ends of the county. Following a successful firefighting effort for the Pop’s Place Fire outside Dinosaur in western Moffat County on Tuesday, a second blaze...
More human remains found during North Routt search
Detectives with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a search in North Routt County on Friday, Sept. 9, following the discovery of a human skull earlier in the week. According to a news release, dog teams located additional skeletal human remains about a...
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit coming to Steamboat
The Steamboat Springs Chamber and Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. are offering their first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summit from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at Centennial Hall, 124 10th St. According to organizers, the DEI Summit will offer insights and framework for business leaders and employees to evaluate...
Steamboat Resort shows off upgrades this weekend
Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. is hosting a community open house on Saturday, Sept. 10, to show off some of the upgrades at the base of the resort. The open house will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and include a tour of the renovated base area, as well as breakfast burritos, coffee and a touch-a-truck event for the kids.
