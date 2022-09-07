Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Related
clemsontigers.com
No. 5/4 Clemson Defeats Furman in Home Opener, 35-12
CLEMSON, S.C. – Featuring a balanced attack from its offense, Clemson accumulated 376 yards total and scored touchdowns on five of its first six drives in a 35-12 win against Furman in the home opener at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-for-27 passes for 231 yards and added 36 yards rushing. Clemson rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries, led by Will Shipley, who ran for two more scores for the second-straight game.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Bounce Panthers at Buccaneer Classic
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Behind a 23-kill performance from Camryn Hannah and nine aces as a team, Clemson volleyball (7-3) took down Georgia State (3-6) on Saturday afternoon in Brooks Gym with a final score of 3-1 (25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-13). The first set started with Clemson and Georgia...
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Open ACC Play with Road Win at Boston College
NEWTON, Mass. – The top-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team traveled to Boston College (2-2-1) and picked up a 2-1 win in its first ACC match of the season on Saturday night. The Tigers capitalized on their chances and with the help of a BC red card were able to bring home the win and advance to 5-0-0 on the season.
clemsontigers.com
Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. Boston College
No. 1 Clemson Opens ACC Play Against Boston College. 📍 Newton, Mass. (The Newton Campus Soccer and Lacrosse Complex) 🗓 Saturday, Sept. 10 • 7:00 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers hit the road on Saturday to open their ACC slate against Boston College. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the match set to stream on ACCNX.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clemsontigers.com
B.T. Potter | Prepared To Lead
Note: The following appears in the Furman football gameday program. Prior to the 2022 season, Clemson fans were elated once news broke that star kicker B.T. Potter would be returning for one last season. During the previous four years at Clemson, Potter racked up lofty numbers, building up an exceptional football resumé.
clemsontigers.com
Rose Remains in Top 10 at Maui Jim Intercollegiate
Clemson, S.C—Kian Rose shot a three-under-par 67 on Saturday to remain in the top 10 after 36 holes of the Mau Jim Intercollegiate at Mirabel Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sophomore Andrew Swanson had a career best 65 to lead the Tigers in the second round of the 18 team tournament that features six teams from the ACC and six teams from the Pac 12. The field includes seven teams ranked in the top 25 of the Gulfweed preseason poll.
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Split Action on Day One
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Clemson volleyball team (6-3) split action on the opening day of the Buccaneer Invitational taking the first match, 3-0, over USC Upstate (1-6) before dropping the evening bout, 3-2, against host, ETSU (3-5). Vs. USC Upstate – W, 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-13) The...
clemsontigers.com
Drew Swinney | Soaking It All In
Note: The following appears in the Furman football gameday program. Drew Swinney is no stranger to Clemson football. Born in Tuscaloosa, Ala., he moved to Clemson when he was three and has spent nearly his entire life around the Tiger program. It was no surprise when he decided to attend...
RELATED PEOPLE
clemsontigers.com
Tigers Win Defensive Battle 1-0 at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W. VA. – The #18 (TDS) Clemson women’s soccer team came out on top 1-0 in a defensive battle on the road against #17 (USC) West Virginia (3-2-2) on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The win was the Tigers’ first win over the Mountaineers in program history, having dropped the first two meetings.
clemsontigers.com
DJ Uiagalelei | A New Perspective
Note: The following appears in the Furman football gameday program. Coming out of high school as a blue-chip recruit, DJ Uiagalelei had offers from all the elite programs. So how does a kid from Inland Empire, Calif., an area outside of Los Angeles, end up in the foothills of South Carolina?
clemsontigers.com
Former Clemson All-American Joel Wells Passes Away
CLEMSON, S.C. — Joel Wells, the only Clemson running back to be selected to an All-America team in the 1950s, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the age of 87. Wells came to Clemson as a freshman in 1953 after having earned Mr. Football honors in the state of South Carolina as a senior in the fall of 1952. He started at a running back position for Frank Howard’s Tigers in 1954, 1955 and 1956 and led the Tigers in rushing all three years.
Comments / 0